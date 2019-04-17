U.S. Stocks Bounce Between Gains and Loses

By Paul J. Davies and Amrith Ramkumar

U.S. stocks swung between small gains and losses Wednesday, dragged down by the latest slide in health-care stocks despite stronger-than-expected Chinese economic data.

The S&P 500 was recently down 0.1%, after entering the session up 16% for the year and 0.8% below last year's record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 3 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26455. The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite inched down less than 0.1%.

Stocks have wobbled near peaks so far this week, hurt by a deepening rout in health-care stocks. Shares of insurers and drug companies have tumbled lately on fears that tighter regulations pushed by politicians on both sides of the aisle will crimp profits moving forward.

The S&P 500 health-care sector fell 2.6% Wednesday, dropping into negative territory for the year and bringing its slide so far in April to 6.3%.

Still, efforts to stimulate economic activity in China have broadly supported stocks and other risk assets, investors said. The stimulus efforts and the Federal Reserve's pause in interest-rate increases have boosted confidence in global growth, easing fears of a widespread slowdown in economic activity.

At the same time, some investors are hopeful that a U.S.-China trade deal will further support economic and earnings growth. China, the world's second-largest economy, is a key consumer of many commodities and products. Some analysts still expect its rate of growth to slow but now think government spending will keep key drivers of the economy steady.

"We have our doubts about the headline official data, but they confirm what our deeper analysis is showing: The government has had little choice but to ramp up state-sector investment spending," said Diana Choyleva, chief economist at Enodo Economics.

The figures Wednesday showed China's economic growth held at a 6.4% rate in the first three months of the year as factory production picked up significantly. That headline number was slightly stronger than economists had expected.

In a sign that investors are feeling more confident about the global economy, bond yields have rebounded since dropping below 2.4% in late March and hitting their lowest level since December 2017. On Wednesday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note inched down to 2.585% from 2.592% a day earlier. Bond yields fall as prices rise.

A rise in Chinese economic activity could also be a boon for many industrial and technology companies that have seen demand for their products slow in recent months, analysts said.

Shares of copper company Freeport-McMoRan climbed 0.6% as prices of the metal critical to construction and manufacturing surged around their highest levels of the year.

Chip makers reliant on Chinese demand also rallied, with semiconductor stocks getting a further boost late in Tuesday's session when Apple and Qualcomm agreed to dismiss all litigation between the two companies and forged a new license agreement.

Qualcomm shares surged 10% Wednesday, after adding 23% a day earlier.

Investors were also weighing the latest earnings results.

Netflix shares were volatile, and recently down 0.6%, after the streaming company exceeded first-quarter targets but gave soft projections for the current period.

As reporting wrapped up for the largest banks, Morgan Stanley shares climbed 2.5% following stronger-than-expected profit and sales figures.

PepsiCo and United Continental Holdings were among the companies also climbing after their latest quarterly results.

Although earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to drop from a year earlier for the first quarter, some analysts have said results so far have generally been stronger than anticipated.

"It can be an OK earnings season," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. The fear was this was going to be a disaster from the onset."

Among market laggards Wednesday, shares of International Business Machines fell 5.3% after the technology company reported a third consecutive quarter of declining revenue.

Sprint and T-Mobile US also slid after The Wall Street Journal reported that Justice Department antitrust enforcement staff have told the companies that their planned merger is unlikely to be approved as currently structured.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.1%, extending a recent winning streak and closing at its highest level since early August.

In Asia, The Shanghai Composite and Japan's Nikkei Stock Average edged up 0.3%.

Write to Paul J. Davies at paul.davies@wsj.com and Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com