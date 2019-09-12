U.S. Stocks Climb After ECB Stimulus Package

By Anna Isaac

U.S. stocks opened higher Thursday after the European Central Bank announced a sweeping stimulus package and President Trump said he would delay an increase in tariffs on some Chinese imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30 points, or 0.1%, adding to six consecutive trading days of gains. The S&P 500 increased 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5%.

Global stocks had gained after the ECB's announcement of an interest-rate cut and a large bond-buying program aimed at cushioning the eurozone from a global slowdown.

The central bank cut the key deposit rate by 10 basis points to minus 0.5% and said it would begin EUR20 billion ($22.04 billion) a month of asset purchases, an action commonly known as quantitative easing, starting Nov. 1.

With trade talks due to be held in Washington next month between the U.S. and China, President Trump postponed new tariffs on $250 billion in goods that were due to take effect on Oct. 1 by two weeks, a conciliatory gesture that could point to easing tensions.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose by 0.3%, having been flat or negative for much of Thursday's trading.

"The slowdown in the eurozone is not about domestic forces but global trade more generally," said David Owen, chief European economist at Jefferies.

The level of asset purchases, with market expectations set around EUR30 billion a month, was lower than some had hoped. However, Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said it might cheer markets if outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi is seen to have left space for further action by his successor, Christine Lagarde.

"It will be positive for the market if investors believe that Lagarde still has room for maneuver when she comes in," Mr. Gimber said. That room could also include further interest-rate cuts, he said.

Stocks in Asia got a boost after the White House delayed extra tariffs on Chinese imports. The Shanghai Composite and Japan's Nikkei both closed up 0.8%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was an outlier, slipping 0.3%.

The offshore yuan was up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. The yuan's relative weakness has been a source of tension between the countries in recent weeks, with the U.S. accusing China of currency manipulation after a sharp depreciation in the yuan.

The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield edged down to 1.698%, from 1.733% on Wednesday, after posting three straight days of gains. Bond prices fall as yields rise.

