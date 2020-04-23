U.S. Stocks Climb After Jobless Claims

By Caitlin Ostroff and Joanne Chiu

U.S. stocks rallied Thursday after the number of new weekly jobless claims eased slightly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 345 points, or 1.5%, following a sharp rebound Wednesday. The S&P 500 added 1.3% and Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.4%. All three indexes are still on course for modest weekly losses, following a sharp selloff to start the week when turmoil in the oil market pulled U.S. oil prices negative for the first time ever.

Nine of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 climbed, with beaten-down casino and energy stocks among the biggest gainers. Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands both added more than 8%, while Apache, Devon Energy and Halliburton all rose more than 7%.

The stock market has been struggling for direction since the coronavirus pandemic effectively brought the economy to a halt. The Dow and S&P 500 have rebounded sharply since late March but remain down more than 12% for the year. The Nasdaq Composite, on the other hand, is off just 4% in 2020 as big technology stocks have powered much of the recent market rebound.

Investors are effectively taking any piece of good news as an indication that the economy will make a V-shaped recovery.

U.S. jobless claims for the week ending April 18 rose by 4.4 million, slightly more than the 4.3 million economists had expected. More than 26 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits from mid-March through April 11. Claims for the week ending April 11 were revised down to 5.237 million from 5.245 million. In the week ending April 4, claims surpassed 6 million.

"The key is we're now looking at the reopening of the U.S. economy and the assumption that when it reopens, these claims will start to reverse themself," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. "This is going to be a very uneven gradual process."

Meanwhile, surveys of U.S. purchasing managers showed a sharp decline in April activity as lockdowns remain in place, with the services sector suffering unprecedented falls in output while businesses cut payrolls.

According to data firm IHS Markit, the composite Purchasing Managers Index for the U.S. -- a measure of activity in the private sector -- fell to 27.4 in April from 40.9 in March. A reading below 50.0 indicates that activity has fallen, and the lower the figure, the larger the fall. The April reading was the lowest in data dating back to October 2009.

"We're looking at manufacturing and services activity collapsing," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING Bank. "When you've got it down to just 27 you've got an almighty percent of the economy saying things are getting worse."

With first-quarter results in from about 20% of the companies in the S&P 500, earnings are expected to drop more than 15% from a year earlier, according to a Factset analysis of analysts' estimates. Those projections have continued to drop as numbers have come in.

Retail giant Target reported Thursday that sales from its stores weakened significantly in late March and early April, pulling its shares down 1.8%.

Domino's Pizza said its U.S. sales accelerated in April as consumers stay at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. But its shares pulled back 5% after rallying sharply over the past month.

Intel and Capital One are among the major U.S. companies scheduled to report results after markets close.

Oil prices extended Wednesday's rebound, sparked by the prospect of fresh U.S.-Iran tensions. Strains in the Middle East can boost crude prices by signaling potential disruptions to shipments of oil around the world and possible supply shortages. U.S. crude-oil futures for June delivery jumped 29% to $17.79 a barrel. Brent crude, the global gauge, rose 10%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.620% from 0.618% Wednesday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9%. Preliminary surveys of French and German purchasing managers showed gauges hitting record lows in April, suggesting a stark drop in activity in the manufacturing and services sectors. The euro rose 0.2% against the dollar.

"We've had this incredible rebound, but I think we're going to see a second wave of weakness as people take in what these economic figures mean," said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for State Street Global Advisors in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Analysts have struggled to estimate how hard demand has been hit by measures to limit the spread of coronavirus as companies give limited guidance. "These numbers are the first ones that have really reflected the impact of lockdowns and social distancing," Mr. Kassam said.

Investors signaled greater appetite from debt-crippled nations' sovereign bonds after the European Central Bank said late Wednesday that it would accept some junk-rated bonds as collateral for its loans.

The ECB is continuing to support debt markets ahead of an assessment of Italy's credit situation by S&P Global Ratings on Friday, said Mohammed Kazmi, a portfolio manager at Union Bancaire Privée.

"The central banks are the backstop, and they're looking at different ways to support the market," he said. "The ECB is being proactive."

In Seoul, the Kospi Composite closed almost 1% higher. Those gains came even as data showed South Korea's trade-reliant economy shrank 1.4% in the first quarter, the steepest decline since the global financial crisis a dozen years ago.

Fresh coronavirus outbreaks in Asia have added to uncertainty about how quickly governments can safely resume normal economic activity.

China has offered a template for economies reopening, said Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Société Générale. "Even if things are getting back slowly to normal, the borders aren't open, so free circulation of goods and trade isn't coming back quickly."

