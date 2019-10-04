Log in
U.S. Stocks Climb After Jobs Report

10/04/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

By Gunjan Banerji and Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks rallied to end a volatile week, as the September jobs report and continued bets on interest rate cuts helped ease fears about an economic slowdown.

The report suggested job growth in the U.S. remains a bright spot, even as signs of weakness mount in the manufacturing and services sectors. Investors worried about a potential downturn pushed the S&P 500 earlier this week to its first back-to-back drops of 1% of the year.

But the index is now on track to end a rocky week with a modest 0.8% loss after rebounding Thursday and Friday, buoyed by expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to cut rates to shore up the economy and sustain the current expansion.

Investors are betting the Fed will slash rates as soon as October. Friday's strong jobs report did little to change those expectations. Even though the U.S. economy has been more resilient than others around the world, surveys of manufacturing and service-sector activity this week have hinted at future weakness that could eventually trickle into the labor market.

"The market has grabbed onto the narrative that bad news is good news," said Rusty Vanneman, chief investment officer of Orion Advisor Services.

Among the concerning reports earlier this week: U.S. factory activity contracted for a second straight month and hit a 10-year low and the pace of growth in the services sector has slowed as well.

Investors' reliance on the Fed as a backstop was on display Thursday, when the Institute for Supply Management said its nonmanufacturing index hit a three-year low. Investors ramped up bets that the Fed will slash rates again this year after two cuts in the third quarter, helping stocks bounce Thursday and continue their rally Friday.

Traders are betting on a roughly 42% chance of the central bank lowering its benchmark short-term interest rate two more times by the end of the year, according to the CME Group, up from 20% last week.

The S&P ticked up 0.9% Friday on broad-based gains. Only the index's energy sector traded lower on the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 244 points, or 0.9%. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.8%. The S&P 500 and Dow remained on track for their third consecutive week of losses, while the Nasdaq turned positive for the week.

The monthly jobs report showed that the U.S. economy added 136,000 jobs in September, the Labor Department said. The jobless rate dropped to 3.5% in September from 3.7% in August, marking a 50-year low. Economists had predicted an increase of 140,000 jobs and a steady unemployment rate at 3.7%.

"It continues to show that the U.S. economy is a jobs machine," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "But again it's strange compared to everything else going on. All the other numbers we've seen for the past week have not painted a very nice picture."

Friday's jobs report also revealed other moderating factors. Wage growth continues to be tepid, hinting at a possible decrease in demand for new labor, as growth in average weekly earnings also cooled.

At a Wall Street Journal event in New York on Thursday, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank will do what it takes to keep the longest period of U.S. economic expansion going. He added that the central bank takes each policy meeting "one at a time."

Later Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at a Fed Listens event in Washington.

Esty Dwek, a strategist at Natixis Investment Managers, said recent optimism that the global economy would pick up was fading. "The world has had, if not expectations at least hopes, that we would see a bottom, " Ms. Dwek said.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.6%, after suffering heavy losses earlier in the week. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.3%. And Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.1% after the city's chief executive said a ban would be implemented on wearing masks at public gatherings, with penalties of up to a year in jail and a fine.

Stock markets in mainland China were closed.

Joanne Chiu contributed to this article.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com and Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.89% 26427.5 Delayed Quote.12.32%
HANG SENG -1.10% 25831.37 Real-time Quote.1.05%
NASDAQ 100 1.11% 7721.488424 Delayed Quote.21.39%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.95% 7945.791168 Delayed Quote.19.19%
NIKKEI 225 0.32% 21410.2 Real-time Quote.9.35%
S&P 500 0.93% 2936.92 Delayed Quote.16.11%
