U.S. Stocks Climb After Jobs Report

10/04/2019 | 03:11pm EDT

By Gunjan Banerji

U.S. stocks rallied to end a volatile week, as the September jobs report and continued bets on interest rate cuts helped ease fears about an economic slowdown.

Job growth in the U.S. remains a bright spot, even as signs of weakness mount in the manufacturing and services sectors. Earlier this week investors worried about a potential downturn pushed the S&P 500 down more than 1% in back-to-back sessions for the first time this year.

But the index is now on track to end a rocky week with a modest 0.6% loss after rebounding Thursday and Friday. Stocks were buoyed by expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to cut rates to shore up the economy and sustain the current expansion.

Investors are betting the Fed will slash rates as soon as October, and Friday's jobs report did little to alter those views. Even though the U.S. economy has been more resilient than others around the world, surveys of manufacturing and service-sector activity have hinted at future weakness that could eventually trickle into the labor market.

"The market has grabbed onto the narrative that bad news is good news," said Rusty Vanneman, chief investment officer of Orion Advisor Services.

The S&P lurched higher 1.1% Friday on broad-based gains, which accelerated later in the session. Only the index's energy sector traded lower on the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 289 points, 1.1%. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.1%. The S&P 500 and Dow remained on track for their third consecutive week of losses, while the Nasdaq turned positive for the week.

Among the concerning reports that rattled markets this week: U.S. factory activity contracted for a second straight month and hit a 10-year low and the pace of growth in the services sector slowed as well.

Investors' reliance on the Fed as a backstop was on display Thursday, when the Institute for Supply Management said its nonmanufacturing index hit a three-year low. Stocks initially dropped sharply, but then swung higher as investors ramped up bets that the Fed will slash rates again this year after two cuts in the third quarter.

Traders are betting on a roughly 42% chance of the central bank lowering its benchmark short-term interest rate two more times by the end of the year, according to the CME Group, up from 20% last week.

Friday's jobs report showed the economy added 136,000 jobs in September, slightly missing estimates of 140,000 jobs. But the jobless rate dropped to 3.5% from 3.7% in August, marking a 50-year low.

"It continues to show that the U.S. economy is a jobs machine," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "But again it's strange compared to everything else going on. All the other numbers we've seen for the past week have not painted a very nice picture."

The report also revealed other moderating factors. Wage growth continues to be tepid, hinting at a possible decrease in demand for new labor, as growth in average weekly earnings also cooled.

At a Wall Street Journal event in New York on Thursday, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank will do what it takes to keep the longest period of U.S. economic expansion going. He added that the central bank takes each policy meeting "one at a time."

The central bank has helped ease investor fears about a slowdown, but some analysts are questioning how long that can continue. Cutting rates again gives the Fed less ammunition if a real downturn hits, analysts say.

"It's one step forward, two steps backwards," said Greg Boutle, U.S. head of equity and derivative strategy at BNP Paribas. "The ability of the Fed to offset an increase in volatility is much lower than it has been previously."

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.7%, after suffering heavy losses earlier in the week. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.3%. And Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.1% after the city's chief executive said a ban would be implemented on wearing masks at public gatherings, with penalties of up to a year in jail and a fine.

Stock markets in mainland China were closed.

Joanne Chiu and Avantika Chilkoti contributed to this article.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.17% 26511.7 Delayed Quote.12.32%
HANG SENG -1.10% 25831.37 Real-time Quote.1.05%
NASDAQ 100 1.31% 7738.903947 Delayed Quote.21.39%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.17% 7964.709186 Delayed Quote.19.19%
NIKKEI 225 0.32% 21410.2 Real-time Quote.9.35%
S&P 500 1.16% 2944.56 Delayed Quote.16.11%
