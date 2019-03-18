Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

U.S. Stocks Climb Ahead of Fed Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 04:41pm EDT

By Donato Paolo Mancini and Akane Otani

U.S. stocks edged higher Monday as investors looked ahead to key updates this week from major central banks.

The Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are both expected to hold interest rates steady at the conclusion of their meetings this week. Ahead of the rate decisions, fund managers and analysts say they will be looking for clues on how long officials think they will hold rates steady while gauging the softening in the global economy.

"How long this pause will last is what the market is after," said Esty Dwek, senior investment strategist at Natixis Investment Managers. Signals from the Fed that rates would likely stay steady have helped stocks bounce higher since January.

"We expect a stabilization in growth, not just in the U.S. but also in major economies, which means that there might be one hike this year," Ms. Dwek said.

The S&P 500 added 10.46 points, or 0.4%, to 2832.94, building on gains after closing out its best week since November. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 25.95 points, or 0.3%, to 7714.48, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.23 points, or 0.3%, to 25914.10.

Boeing slid $6.71, or 1.8%, to $372.28 following a Wall Street Journal report that federal prosecutors and Transportation Department officials were scrutinizing the development of the company's 737 MAX jetliners. The stock, the worst performer in the Dow on Monday, chipped away roughly 45 points from the blue-chip average's gains.

Marriott International jumped $2.64, or 2.2%, to $124.96 after the company said it was planning to open more than 1,700 hotels over the next three years.

Energy shares in the S&P 500 rose 1.4%, buoyed by a rise in U.S. crude oil prices.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.3%, lifted by gains in shares of banks and basic resources companies.

Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank, Germany's two biggest lenders, rose more than 4% apiece after confirming Sunday that they were formally discussing a potential merger.

"The Deutsche-Commerzbank merger is a sign of the times," said Seema Shah, senior global investment strategist at Principal. "You get into the late-cycle period, where growth is tough and you don't have support for the northern [European] banking sector with negative interest rates. Then you're likely to see consolidation."

Meanwhile, the British pound fell 0.3% against the U.S. dollar as analysts weighed uncertainty over the U.K.'s departure from the European Union.

British lawmakers last week rejected for the second time an exit deal struck by U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and Brussels and voted to delay the final Brexit deadline, currently set for March 29.

Mrs. May could seek to put the withdrawal agreement to the vote a third time this week if she is able to secure support from her ranks, although analysts say that scenario looks unlikely for now. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished up 1%, notching its sixth consecutive session of gains.

Earlier, stocks across Asia closed higher. The Shanghai Composite soared 2.5% for its biggest one-day gain since February, while Japan's Nikkei Stock Average added 0.6%.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 2.47% 3096.42 End-of-day quote.23.96%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.25% 25914.1 Delayed Quote.10.81%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.26% 7326.281498 Delayed Quote.15.43%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.34% 7714.477933 Delayed Quote.15.87%
NIKKEI 225 0.62% 21584.5 Real-time Quote.7.18%
S&P 500 0.37% 2832.94 Delayed Quote.12.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:41pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb Ahead of Fed Meeting
DJ
04:36pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil closes in on four-month highs on OPEC cuts, U.S. stock draw
RE
04:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil closes in on four-month highs on OPEC cuts, U.S. stock draw
RE
04:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish Higher Ahead of Fed Meeting
DJ
04:18pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher Ahead Of Fed Meeting; Dow Shakes Off Boeing Woes
DJ
03:14pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 at five-month high as pound drops amid Brexit chaos
RE
02:28pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb Ahead of Fed Meeting
DJ
02:21pEUROPE : Deutsche merger move takes European stocks rally to fourth day
RE
11:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tread Water Ahead of Fed Meeting
DJ
11:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Spanish large cap stocks see positive performance
TI
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : U.S. firm FIS buys Worldpay fo..
2ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
3ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank merger talks with Commerzbank raise job fears, lift shares

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.