U.S. Stocks Climb, Lifted by Tech Sector

By Michael Wursthorn and David Hodari

Shares of technology companies led major U.S. indexes higher, as investors warmed up again to riskier stocks again following the Federal Reserve's indication that it will hold interest rates steady this year.

Stocks of Apple, Micron Technology and other fast-growing companies rose in a broad rally that picked up momentum as the trading day progressed. The gains pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 higher for the first time in three trading sessions, recouping their losses from earlier in the week.

The upbeat trading underscored investors' willingness to snap up riskier stocks as long as the Fed maintains a more accommodative stance on monetary policy. Although stocks have been rallying most of the year, the run has been interrupted in recent weeks by periods of volatility around the Fed's pace of interest-rate hikes, as well as worries around the U.S.'s trade spat with China.

Wednesday's press conference following the Fed's two-day meeting temporarily removed a major source of uncertainty from the minds of investors, easing the path for major indexes to hit new highs. The S&P 500 rose more than 1% Thursday, putting it less than 3% away from notching a new record high.

The power of the Fed and the importance of their movements on the markets can not be underestimated," said Tom Martin, a senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. "When the Fed is easing, it's going to be good for stocks. And it's particularly good for growth stocks."

The Dow industrials rose 230 points, or 0.9%, to 25973, while the S&P 500 added 1.1%. The sharp rise in tech stocks pushed the Nasdaq Composite up 1.4% in recent trading.

Shares of Apple were up more than 4% as investors and analysts alike awaited of the highly anticipated rollout of new products next week. An analyst with Needham boosted her price target on the stock, saying the potential of a new video-streaming service has the potential to better retain customers.

Also trading higher were shares of Micron Technology. The chip maker was recently up nearly 10%, on pace for its biggest gain in more than a year, after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Still, financial stocks continued to struggle. Bank shares fell a second consecutive trading session and were headed for their worst week since December following the Fed's move, as some investors assumed that slowing growth, along with lower rates, will crimp lenders' profitability. Shares of JPMorgan Chase fell 1.8%, while Bank of America shed 1.5%.

European financial companies faced similar pressure, with the Stoxx Europe 600's banking basket down 1.3% as yields on government bonds fell.

The broader Stoxx Europe 600 fell less than 0.1%, with financial sector losses mitigated by gains in shares of tech and food companies.

Stocks have rallied so far this year despite bond-market signals that investors remain concerned about weak growth figures out of major global economies. That divergence is unlikely to continue, investors said.

"You can't have a bond market saying the Fed's going to have to cut rates and an equity market ignoring that," said Larry Hatheway, chief economist and head of investment solutions at GAM Holding. "I tend to think the bond market is mispriced for the likely outcome."

The yearlong trade spat between the U.S. and China is one of the factors economists have cited as playing a part in ebbing global growth. That said, Asian markets were mixed, despite President Trump's comments that a trade deal with China isn't imminent and the U.S. expects to keep tariffs on Chinese goods in place for a "substantial period of time," even after a trade deal.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark fell 0.9%, although indexes in China, South Korea, and Taiwan notched gains of less than 1% despite Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.

