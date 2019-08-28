Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

U.S. Stocks Climb, Pound Falls on Brexit Fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

By Akane Otani and Anna Isaac

U.S. stocks climbed Wednesday, lifted by gains across everything from retailers to technology firms.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 189 points, or 0.7%, to 25969. The S&P 500 added 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.2%, erasing earlier losses.

With no major U.S. economic reports scheduled for release Wednesday and few fresh developments on the U.S.-China trade front, some traders said market moves were likely to be muted midweek.

Earnings drove some of the bigger moves within the stock market, with Hewlett Packard Enterprise jumping 3.1% after posting stronger-than-expected earnings late Tuesday.

Software-design firm Autodesk fell 8.3% after cutting its outlook for the year ahead.

Tiffany added 2.6% despite reporting a drop in sales for the second quarter, aided by earnings that came in better than analysts had feared.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.2%, pressured by declines among German and French shares.

The declines across European indexes came after Germany's GfK consumer survey pointed to slowing consumption, adding to investors' worries about Europe's biggest economy.

German government bonds strengthened, with the yield on 10-year German bunds hovering near minus 0.712%. Yields, which fall as bond prices rise, have fallen to record lows this year as optimism has soured over the prospect of a recovery in the eurozone economy.

Meanwhile, the British pound dropped 0.5% against the U.S. dollar after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to shut down Parliament for several weeks ahead of the U.K.'s scheduled departure from the European Union on Oct. 31.

Under the government's plan, which was rubber stamped by Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday, the current parliamentary session will end between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12 and then the monarch will reopen Parliament on Oct. 14.

Analysts warned Mr. Johnson's move would make it harder for rebel lawmakers to block a no-deal Brexit. That could in turn disrupt the flow of goods and people between the U.K. and the rest of Europe, weighing on economic growth.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100, which typically benefits from a weaker pound, rose 0.4%, among the few indexes in Europe to post gains for the day.

Stock indexes across Asia ended mixed amid conflicting reports on whether trade talks would be held between Washington and Beijing.

The Shanghai Composite dropped 0.3%, while Japan's Nikkei Stock Average edged up 0.1%.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com and Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.29% 2893.76 End-of-day quote.15.85%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.86% 26018.38 Delayed Quote.10.50%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.24% 7581.5969 Delayed Quote.19.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.25% 7853.946699 Delayed Quote.18.36%
NIKKEI 225 0.11% 20479.42 Real-time Quote.1.23%
S&P 500 0.55% 2887.12 Delayed Quote.14.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
07:39pStocks rise as oil demand offsets recession fears; sterling tumbles
RE
07:38pStocks rise as oil demand offsets recession fears; sterling tumbles
RE
07:34pGlobal stocks rise as oil demand offsets recession fears; sterling tumbles
RE
06:50pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb, Pound Falls on Brexit Fears
DJ
05:55pEUROPE : Global growth worries keep a lid on European shares, chaotic Brexit looms
RE
05:53pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Higher Wednesday Though Investors Are Watching The Yield Curve, U.S.-China Trade Fight, Brexit
DJ
05:33pSouth Africa's rand dips as investors tread cautiously, stocks up
RE
05:19pBrexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries rise
RE
05:02pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb, Pound Falls on Brexit Fears
DJ
03:31pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slide, Pound Falls on Brexit Fears
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One
3NEL : NEL ASA: Invests in HyNet and receives purchase order for two hydrogen fueling stations in Korea
4ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATIO : Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 ..
5GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group