U.S. Stocks Climb, Pound Falls on Brexit Fears

By Akane Otani and Anna Isaac

U.S. stocks climbed Wednesday, lifted by gains across everything from retailers to technology firms.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 189 points, or 0.7%, to 25969. The S&P 500 added 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.2%, erasing earlier losses.

With no major U.S. economic reports scheduled for release Wednesday and few fresh developments on the U.S.-China trade front, some traders said market moves were likely to be muted midweek.

Earnings drove some of the bigger moves within the stock market, with Hewlett Packard Enterprise jumping 3.1% after posting stronger-than-expected earnings late Tuesday.

Software-design firm Autodesk fell 8.3% after cutting its outlook for the year ahead.

Tiffany added 2.6% despite reporting a drop in sales for the second quarter, aided by earnings that came in better than analysts had feared.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.2%, pressured by declines among German and French shares.

The declines across European indexes came after Germany's GfK consumer survey pointed to slowing consumption, adding to investors' worries about Europe's biggest economy.

German government bonds strengthened, with the yield on 10-year German bunds hovering near minus 0.712%. Yields, which fall as bond prices rise, have fallen to record lows this year as optimism has soured over the prospect of a recovery in the eurozone economy.

Meanwhile, the British pound dropped 0.5% against the U.S. dollar after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to shut down Parliament for several weeks ahead of the U.K.'s scheduled departure from the European Union on Oct. 31.

Under the government's plan, which was rubber stamped by Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday, the current parliamentary session will end between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12 and then the monarch will reopen Parliament on Oct. 14.

Analysts warned Mr. Johnson's move would make it harder for rebel lawmakers to block a no-deal Brexit. That could in turn disrupt the flow of goods and people between the U.K. and the rest of Europe, weighing on economic growth.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100, which typically benefits from a weaker pound, rose 0.4%, among the few indexes in Europe to post gains for the day.

Stock indexes across Asia ended mixed amid conflicting reports on whether trade talks would be held between Washington and Beijing.

The Shanghai Composite dropped 0.3%, while Japan's Nikkei Stock Average edged up 0.1%.

