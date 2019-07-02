U.S. Stocks Climb as Trade Stays in Focus

By Gunjan Banerji

The S&P 500 rose to a record, lifted by shares of real- estate and utility companies.

Some of investors' initial enthusiasm about a trade truce between the U.S. and China withered, with major U.S. stock indexes hovering near the flat line for much of the day before advancing in the last hour of trading.

The S&P 500 rose 8.68 points, or 0.3%, to 2973.01, its highest level ever. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 69.25 points, or 0.3%, to 26786.68, its second-highest close. The Nasdaq Composite added 17.93 points, or 0.2%, to 8109.09.

Investors also bought traditionally safe assets like U.S. government bonds and turned to areas of the stock market known for offering steady returns. Shares of utilities and real-estate companies, which tend to offer higher dividends, were some of the biggest gainers, a sign of investors' search for consistent payouts as government bond yields fall.

For some investors, the decline in Treasury yields highlights stocks' attractiveness even as U.S. equities trade near highs.

"I continue to think that one should expect lower than historical returns, but equities are your best option," said Don Peters, a portfolio manager overseeing stocks at T. Rowe Price.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.978%, the lowest level since November 2016, from 2.033% on Monday. Yields decline as bond prices gain. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year German government bonds settled at minus 0.369, the lowest on record.

The S&P 500's real-estate sector added 1.8%, making it the best-performing sector in the index. Mid-America Apartment Communities rose $2.02, or 1.7%, to $120.55, making it one of the biggest gainers in the sector. Essex Property Trust gained $4.54, or 1.5%, to $298.57.

Shares of energy companies were among the biggest losers in the S&P 500 as oil prices fell, with the price of Brent crude oil dropping 4.1% a barrel.

Despite Tuesday's stock- market climb, continued uncertainty surrounding trade remained, and several analysts said they didn't expect a rapid resolution. The U.S. said it may introduce new levies on the European Union, depending on the outcome of a World Trade Organization case over the EU's subsidies of the airplane manufacturer Airbus SE.

"This can be stretched out maybe a little bit longer than people were originally anticipating," said Jason Barsema, co-founder of Halo Investing, of the trade talks.

Investors will also be watching the monthly jobs report Friday, which could influence bets on how likely the Federal Reserve is to slash interest rates this year. The central bank's next meeting is at the end of July.

Avantika Chilkoti contributed to this article

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com