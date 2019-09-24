Log in
U.S. Stocks Climb on Hopes for Trade Talks

09/24/2019 | 11:43am EDT

By Anna Isaac

U.S. stocks climbed Tuesday on hopes that trade talks with China will soon resume.

Investors have been preoccupied with trade-related news in recent months, parsing headlines for signs of progress in the long-simmering dispute with China.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business on Monday that high-level talks will start again the week after next, while other media reported Chinese importers recently bought a sizable amount of U.S. soybeans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 18 points, or 0.1%, and the S&P 500 gained 0.1%. The gains were led by the utilities and consumer-staples sectors, while energy stocks were broadly lower as U.S. crude-oil prices slipped 1.2% to $57.95 a barrel.

The blue chips and the S&P are within 1.5% of July's all-time highs.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.3%.

Shortly before the open, new data showed that home price growth in the U.S. is continuing to lose momentum, a trend that could help sustain a recent pickup in home sales.

Elsewhere, global stocks rose, with the Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.2%, following a session of gains in Asia. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.3%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.2% and Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.1%.

"It's a relatively small move, and what we've seen in recent days has been relatively thin, lacking conviction," said Larry Hatheway, group head of investment solutions and chief economist at GAM investment. "Market participants are facing a conflicted news environment. The markets are really treading water."

Europe's poor manufacturing and services data Monday "cast a long shadow" on hopes that the European Central Bank's latest stimulus package would "reflate" economic expectations, said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING Bank, in a note.

"The key thing is that markets are recovering from a very weak day on Monday. It's more of a reversal" for European stocks, said Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald Asset Management.

While investors had expected poor economic data this week from the euro area, they hadn't foreseen such a slump in the service sector, Mr. Park said. That triggered a selloff that would be unlikely to fully reverse even with some slightly improved economic signals.

London's main index, the FTSE 100, was down 0.4% after a ruling from the U.K.'s top court that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament.

"The legal ruling doesn't really affect the probabilities in terms of the range of Brexit outcomes," said Oliver Blackbourn, portfolio manager at U.K.-based Janus Henderson Investors. "You're still in a situation where markets are pricing a lot of probabilities."

France's official statistics hub said Tuesday that the business climate and employment levels had improved slightly in September, and Germany's Ifo Institute's measure of business optimism was slightly better than expected in September.

However, while sentiment improved in Germany, Europe's largest economy, long-term business expectations fell to their lowest level in 10 years. Economic analysts still believe that there is a strong chance of a recession in the country once third-quarter gross domestic product figures are released.

Gold, a traditional haven, edged down 0.4% after being driven up by economic fears Monday.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.687% Tuesday, from 1.704% on Monday. Bond yields fall as prices rise.

Karen Langley contributed to this article.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.98% 2977.08 End-of-day quote.19.18%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 26922.02 Delayed Quote.15.47%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HANG SENG 0.30% 26282.43 Real-time Quote.1.39%
NASDAQ 100 -0.55% 7773.392955 Delayed Quote.23.60%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.69% 8054.555929 Delayed Quote.22.34%
NIKKEI 225 0.09% 22098.84 Real-time Quote.10.31%
S&P 500 -0.20% 2985.17 Delayed Quote.19.34%
