U.S. Stocks Climb on Mexico Deal

By Avantika Chilkoti and Akane Otani

U.S. stocks rose Monday, buoyed by relief over the White House dropping a threat to hit Mexico with tariffs on billions of dollars of goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 141 points, or 0.6%, to 26125, heading for its sixth consecutive session of gains. The S&P 500 added 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.5%.

President Trump said tariffs on Mexican imports, which had been set to go into effect Monday, had been "indefinitely suspended" after negotiators reached a deal late Friday to slow migration over the U.S.-Mexico border.

Treasury yields bounced off their lows for the year, while shares of manufacturers and technology companies that investors have said were vulnerable to escalations in trade tensions lifted the stock market.

"There is a lot of noise in the market and rates are reflecting that," said Nick Maroutsos, co-head of global bonds at Janus Henderson Investors. While the U.S. and China's trade spat remains unresolved, Mr. Maroutsos said he thinks ultimately "a deal will get done and a soft landing is going to be more likely than a crash landing."

Financial shares helped lead the broader market higher Monday, with Goldman Sachs jumping 2.9% and Morgan Stanley adding 2.3%. Rising bond yields tend to help lenders, since they increase the gap between what banks charge borrowers and what they pay depositors.

Shares of car makers also bounced higher, with Ford Motor rising 1.3% and General Motors advancing 2.3%. The two stocks have been particularly sensitive to trade tensions between the U.S. and Mexico, since the companies build a hefty chunk of their cars in Mexico.

Corporate deal news also lifted major indexes. Shares of military contractor Raytheon added 1.4% after it agreed with United Technologies to merge in an all-stock deal that will create the world's second largest aerospace-and-defense company by sales.

As bond prices retreated, so-called bond proxies in the stock market -- sectors that tend to pay hefty dividends -- also took a leg lower.

The S&P 500's real estate, utilities and consumer staples sectors fell, the only sectors of the broad index's 11 groups to post losses for the day.

Bonds and bond proxies had rallied in past weeks as investors bet on the prolonged trade fight between the U.S. and China pushing the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.

Investors will get a fresh look at the health of the U.S. economy this week when May inflation figures are published Wednesday and retail sales data are released Friday.

Relief that the Fed might lower rates in the coming months sent stocks sharply higher Friday, with the Dow industrials posting their biggest weekly gain in more than six months.

Some analysts warn, though, that a scenario in which the Fed lowers rates would be a net negative for markets.

"This is getting dangerously circular: Chasing markets is a losing proposition for a central bank -- and for stock markets to like weak economic numbers in anticipation of a rate cut is an equally losing proposition," Erik Nielsen, chief economist at UniCredit Bank, said in a note.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.2%, lifted by gains in shares of banks and basic resources firms.

Stock indexes in Asia notched gains across the board, with Japan's Nikkei Stock Average rising 1.2% and the Shanghai Composite ending up 0.9% to snap a six-session streak of losses.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com and Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com