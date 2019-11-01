Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

U.S. Stocks Climb on Strong Jobs Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 10:25am EDT

By Avantika Chilkoti and Alexander Osipovich

U.S. stocks climbed Friday after a strong October jobs report reassured investors about the pace of growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 158 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 was up 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7%. The gains put both the S&P and the Nasdaq on track to close at record highs.

Labor Department data showed the U.S. economy added 128,000 jobs in October, topping expectations for 75,000 payrolls. The jobless rate ticked up to 3.6% last month from 3.5% in September.

The figures showed the job market remains robust, despite recent labor strikes at General Motors and the long-simmering trade war between the U.S. and China.

They suggest that the U.S. may be in what's sometimes described as a "Goldilocks" economy -- strong enough to ease fears of an imminent recession, but not so strong as to prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates in an effort to rein in inflation.

Three Fed rate cuts this year, most recently on Wednesday, helped fuel the market's rally by encouraging businesses to borrow more and driving investors out of low-yielding government bonds in favor of riskier assets. Friday's report will offer the Fed little impetus for a further rate cut at this time.

The report showed consumer demand continues to hold up U.S. economic growth, even amid weakness in manufacturing and skittishness about trade, said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist for TD Ameritrade.

"People should be really happy about it," Mr. Kinahan said. "We know the consumer is out there spending away."

Many sectors of the U.S. economy continued to hire last month, the report showed. The health-care sector added 34,200 jobs in October, business services added 22,000, and hospitality -- including restaurants -- added 61,000.

The main weak point was manufacturing, where jobs decreased by 36,000. Jobs making cars and auto parts declined by 42,000, "reflecting strike activity," the Labor Department said.

Also Friday, a closely watched gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity came in weaker than expected for October. The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturers' Purchasing Managers Index was 48.3 last month, below the 49.1 that had been forecast. Weakening manufacturing data in recent weeks have sparked fears about a global slowdown.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was recently at 1.695%, little changed from 1.694% on Thursday. Bond yields move in the opposite direction from prices.

Shares of Fitbit surged 16% after the maker of wearable fitness devices said it had agreed to be acquired by Google parent Alphabet for $2.1 billion.

American International Group fell 1% after the insurer's third-quarter profit missed Wall Street's expectations and premiums declined.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.7%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1% as a private gauge of China's factory activity showed growth for the third straight month in October as exports strengthened.

Gold futures slipped 0.2%, while the WSJ Dollar Index was little changed.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com and Alexander Osipovich at alexander.osipovich@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.35% 2929.06 End-of-day quote.17.26%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.89% 27281.16 Delayed Quote.15.94%
NASDAQ 100 0.74% 8137.188771 Delayed Quote.27.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.87% 8359.672763 Delayed Quote.24.74%
S&P 500 0.80% 3059.86 Delayed Quote.21.17%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.00% 97.65 End-of-day quote.1.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:25aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb on Strong Jobs Report
DJ
10:22aTSX hits one-month high on energy boost
RE
10:16aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb on Strong Jobs Report
DJ
10:06aGlobal funds prefer stocks on policy easing, bond rally - Reuters poll
RE
10:03aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher on Strong Jobs Report
DJ
08:15aFor Stocks, Three Fed Rate Cuts Tends to Be Sweet Spot
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
06:41aGlobal Stocks Rise Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
06:07aMost Southeast Asian markets fall on U.S.-China trade jitters; Vietnam gains
RE
05:58aEUROPE : China factory data lifts European shares; Danske bank slides
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
2NEL : CORRECTION: Nel ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q3 2019 results
3AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
4CARPETRIGHT PLC : CARPETRIGHT : Shares in UK's Carpetright slump on biggest investor's rescue bid
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : tempers full-year profit expectations, unveils plan to control costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group