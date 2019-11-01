U.S. Stocks Climb on Strong Jobs Report

By Avantika Chilkoti and Alexander Osipovich

U.S. stocks climbed Friday after a strong October jobs report reassured investors about the pace of growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 158 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 was up 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7%. The gains put both the S&P and the Nasdaq on track to close at record highs.

Labor Department data showed the U.S. economy added 128,000 jobs in October, topping expectations for 75,000 payrolls. The jobless rate ticked up to 3.6% last month from 3.5% in September.

The figures showed the job market remains robust, despite recent labor strikes at General Motors and the long-simmering trade war between the U.S. and China.

They suggest that the U.S. may be in what's sometimes described as a "Goldilocks" economy -- strong enough to ease fears of an imminent recession, but not so strong as to prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates in an effort to rein in inflation.

Three Fed rate cuts this year, most recently on Wednesday, helped fuel the market's rally by encouraging businesses to borrow more and driving investors out of low-yielding government bonds in favor of riskier assets. Friday's report will offer the Fed little impetus for a further rate cut at this time.

The report showed consumer demand continues to hold up U.S. economic growth, even amid weakness in manufacturing and skittishness about trade, said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist for TD Ameritrade.

"People should be really happy about it," Mr. Kinahan said. "We know the consumer is out there spending away."

Many sectors of the U.S. economy continued to hire last month, the report showed. The health-care sector added 34,200 jobs in October, business services added 22,000, and hospitality -- including restaurants -- added 61,000.

The main weak point was manufacturing, where jobs decreased by 36,000. Jobs making cars and auto parts declined by 42,000, "reflecting strike activity," the Labor Department said.

Also Friday, a closely watched gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity came in weaker than expected for October. The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturers' Purchasing Managers Index was 48.3 last month, below the 49.1 that had been forecast. Weakening manufacturing data in recent weeks have sparked fears about a global slowdown.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was recently at 1.695%, little changed from 1.694% on Thursday. Bond yields move in the opposite direction from prices.

Shares of Fitbit surged 16% after the maker of wearable fitness devices said it had agreed to be acquired by Google parent Alphabet for $2.1 billion.

American International Group fell 1% after the insurer's third-quarter profit missed Wall Street's expectations and premiums declined.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.7%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1% as a private gauge of China's factory activity showed growth for the third straight month in October as exports strengthened.

Gold futures slipped 0.2%, while the WSJ Dollar Index was little changed.

