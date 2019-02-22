Log in
U.S. Stocks Climb on Trade Optimism

02/22/2019 | 05:12pm EST

By David Hodari

U.S. stocks advanced Friday as major benchmarks closed out the week with gains amid continuing hopes for a trade deal between the U.S. and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 181.18 points, or 0.7%, to 26031.81, bouncing back after sliding more than 100 points Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 17.79 points, or 0.6%, to 2792.67, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 67.84 points, or 0.9%, to 7527.54. All three indexes posted weekly gains of at least 0.5%.

Stocks have surged this year, largely thanks to signs of less-aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate policy and growing hopes that U.S. and Chinese negotiators are progressing toward signing a trade deal.

Investors are looking ahead to next week, when the U.S. and China face a March 1 deadline before tariffs on some Chinese imports rise. A deal would avert the planned introduction of fresh bilateral import tariffs at the start of March and ratchet down the tensions that pressured emerging-market stocks in the second half of last year.

President Trump said Friday that crucial trade talks with China are going well, adding that he sees a "very good chance" of a deal. He also said he might extend the deadline for imposing new sanctions.

"Investors are optimistic that a deal will be reached," said Carter Henderson, portfolio specialist and director of institutional development at Fort Pitt Capital Group.

Some strategists urged caution, noting that the climb in global stocks has come in the context of extremely pessimistic trading in December.

"The change in perception around the Fed is now largely priced in, and the recovery is also driven by a perceived improvement in U.S.-China trade tensions," said Richard Turnill, global chief investment strategist at BlackRock. "But there are still significant risks of an escalation in tensions over technology."

Tech stocks and companies exposed to Chinese growth rallied, with Intel and Boeing both adding about 2%.

In other corporate news, shares of Kraft-Heinz tumbled $13.23, or 27%, to $34.95, after the company wrote down the value of some of its assets and said it faced unexpectedly higher costs last year.

In commodities, gold futures edged higher, adding 0.4% after pulling back from a 10-month high Thursday. Meanwhile, U.S. oil prices climbed 0.5% to $57.26 a barrel.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 ticked up 0.2%, closing the week slightly higher. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.9%, pushing it to its largest weekly rise since March 2016, and the often-more-volatile Shenzhen A-Share advanced 2.3%, with both indexes buoyed by technology and banking stocks, among others.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.91% 2804.23 End-of-day quote.12.26%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.70% 26031.81 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ 100 0.79% 7090.625 Delayed Quote.11.14%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.91% 7527.5449 Delayed Quote.12.43%
S&P 500 0.64% 2792.67 Delayed Quote.11.08%
