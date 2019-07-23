U.S. Stocks Climb on Upbeat Earnings

By Anna Isaac and Akane Otani

U.S. stocks climbed Tuesday, lifted by a series of better-than-expected earnings from companies ranging from Coca-Cola to United Technologies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 54 points, or 0.2%, to 27226. The S&P 500 added 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2%.

More than 100 components of the S&P 500 are set to report second-quarter results this week. So far, earnings have largely proven to be better than investors had feared, helping stocks drift higher in otherwise quiet summer trading.

Coca-Cola jumped 5.8% after reporting a rise in quarterly profit and sales, thanks to higher demand for its namesake soft drinks.

United Technologies, which raised its outlook for the year, gained 0.3%. Hasbro rose 8.8% after the maker of My Little Pony and Monopoly posted better-than-expected results.

Investors will get a look at earnings results from Chipotle Mexican Grill and Visa, among other firms, after the market closes.

Financial markets have gotten a boost in recent weeks both from signs that central banks are readying interest-rate cuts and that trade tensions are cooling, said Thushka Maharaj, global strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Analysts widely expect the Fed to lower its federal-funds rate next week, and evidence of more stimulus from the European Central Bank when it meets Thursday.

Still, a "sustained rally" across assets would require an improvement in underlying economic indicators, most particularly "manufacturing data across Europe and Asia," Ms. Maharaj said.

In one warning sign, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that a sharp deceleration of global trade was slowing down global economic growth more than earlier projected. Economists at the IMF now expect real global economic growth to slow to 3.2% in 2019, down from 3.6% last year.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1%, supported by a rally in shares of basic resources firms and auto-related companies.

Daimler rose 4.4% after it said that China's state-owned Beijing Automotive Group had taken a roughly 5% stake in the company.

U.K. stocks closed higher after Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary and leading voice of the campaign to leave the European Union, won the leadership of the ruling Conservative Party.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, while the British pound edged down 0.3% against the dollar.

Unless there are signs that support is ebbing away from Mr. Johnson, in the form of further cabinet resignations or parliamentary party defections, there would "not be much in terms of volatility in equities, currencies or bonds," said Derek Halpenny, European head of global markets research at MUFG Bank.

Earlier, stocks across Asia mostly closed higher.

The Shanghai Composite ended up 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei Stock Average climbed 1%.

