U.S. Stocks Climb on Upbeat Earnings

By Anna Isaac and Akane Otani

U.S. stocks climbed Tuesday, lifted by a series of better-than-expected earnings from companies ranging from Coca-Cola to United Technologies.

More than 100 components of the S&P 500 are set to report second-quarter results this week. So far, earnings have largely proven to be better than investors had feared, helping stocks drift higher in otherwise quiet summer trading.

Stocks also extended gains following news that U.S. negotiators are planning to travel to China next week to resume talks with Chinese officials.

Both cooling trade tensions and signs that central banks are readying interest-rate cuts have helped boost financial markets in recent weeks, said Thushka Maharaj, global strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Analysts widely expect the Fed to lower its federal-funds rate next week, and evidence of more stimulus from the European Central Bank when it meets Thursday.

Still, a "sustained rally" across assets would require an improvement in underlying economic indicators, most particularly "manufacturing data across Europe and Asia," Ms. Maharaj said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 177.29 points, or 0.7%, to 27349.19. The S&P 500 added 20.44 points, or 0.7%, to 3005.47 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 47.27 points, or 0.6%, to 8251.40.

Earnings reports drove swings within the market Tuesday, with Coca-Cola jumping $3.11, or 6.1%, to $54.33 after reporting a rise in quarterly profit and sales, thanks to higher demand for its namesake soft drinks.

United Technologies, which raised its outlook for the year, gained $1.99, or 1.5%, to $134.94.

Hasbro rose $10.80, or 10%, to $119.31 after the maker of My Little Pony and Monopoly posted better-than-expected results.

Shares of home builders lagged behind the market, though, hurt by a lackluster earnings report from industry giant PulteGroup and weak home sales data.

PulteGroup, which said revenue from home sales fell in the second quarter, slipped $2.79, or 8.3%, to $30.69 while D.R. Horton lost $1.15, or 2.6%, to $43.61.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1%, supported by a rally in shares of basic resources firms and auto-related companies.

U.K. stocks closed higher after Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary and leading voice of the campaign to leave the European Union, won the leadership of the ruling Conservative Party.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, while the British pound edged down 0.2% against the dollar.

Unless there are signs that support is ebbing away from Mr. Johnson, in the form of further cabinet resignations or parliamentary party defections, there would "not be much in terms of volatility in equities, currencies or bonds," said Derek Halpenny, European head of global markets research at MUFG Bank.

Earlier, stocks across Asia mostly closed higher.

The Shanghai Composite ended up 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei Stock Average climbed 1%.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com