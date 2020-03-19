U.S. Stocks Close Higher After Central Banks' Action

By Akane Otani and Caitlin Ostroff and Xie Yu

U.S. stocks jumped Thursday after central banks deployed a flurry of emergency measures to try to buffer the global economy from fallout stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Policymakers have moved aggressively this week to try to stop strains in funding markets from aggravating what they believe will already be a severe halt to economic growth. In the last 24 hours, the Federal Reserve has launched a new lending facility to backstop U.S. money-market mutual funds and extended its currency exchange program with other central banks, while the Bank of England lowered its benchmark interest rate to a record low.

Markets have nevertheless remained volatile--with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding more than 700 points before it turned sharply higher Thursday. Investors and analysts have attributed the swings to uncertainty about whether central banks' actions will be enough to offset shocks rippling through the financial system and the economy.

The blue-chip average ended the day up 188.27 points, or 0.9%, to 20087.19. The S&P 500 advanced 11.29 points, or 0.5%, to 2409.39 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 160.73 points, or 2.3%, to 7150.58, boosted by a rally in shares of technology companies.

"This is a market that has nothing to hold onto to steady it," said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab.

It was reassuring to see central banks and government officials step in to try to ensure the stability of the financial system and slow the spread of the coronavirus. "But until we see a peak in cases, we're not likely to see the market bottom," Mr. Kleintop said.

In the U.S., data has already shown the pandemic taking its toll on the economy. The number of workers applying for first-time unemployment benefits jumped to the highest level since September 2017, Labor Department data for the week through March 14 showed.

Economists fear that number will only rise in the coming weeks.

"When you have whole economies or whole populations shut down, it is going to have a massive economic effect and no one knows how long that will go on for," said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for State Street Global Advisors in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In the U.S., shares of technology companies led Thursday's rally.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, whose technology is being used by businesses, universities and individuals to hold video conferences while at home, rose $5.06, or 4.3%, to $123.77.

The rally also extended to other businesses that are likely to receive a boost while consumers isolate themselves at home.

Netflix rose $16.56, or 5.3%, to $332.03, while Amazon.com added $50.93, or 2.8%, to $1880.93.

Elsewhere, European stocks initially fell after data from the Ifo economic think tank showed a measure of confidence among German manufacturers posted its sharpest drop in 70 years. But the Stoxx Europe 600 then rebounded after the BoE's rate cut, rising 2.9% in its biggest one-day gain since June 2016.

Policymakers in Europe have, like their counterparts in the U.S., taken action to try to reduce the pandemic's hit to the economy. The ECB has launched a new EUR750 billion ($818.7 billion) bond-buying program, which it hopes will help ease worries about the most debt-laden nations in the eurozone and their ability to meet their obligations as spending demands increase.

"Confidence in bond markets is crucial because of the fiscal expansion we're likely to see broadly as a result of coronavirus," said Paul Markham, global equity portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management.

Earlier in Asia, stock indexes plummeted to multiyear lows as investors dumped assets and paid dearly to swap local currencies into U.S. dollars. Soaring demand for the dollar is exacerbating dislocations in markets, sending other currencies tumbling and pressuring companies and investors that need the U.S. currency to pay off debts and meet other obligations.

South Korea faced the biggest rout, with the Kospi benchmark index dropping 8.4% as its currency, the won, tumbled to a new decade low.

In the Philippines, Indonesia and South Korea, exchanges halted trading temporarily after stocks fell steeply and tripped circuit breakers. Indonesia's central bank also cut its benchmark rate.

The shortage of dollars "is the biggest fire for now," said Govinda Finn, an economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com, Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com and Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com