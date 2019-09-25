U.S. Stocks Close Higher on Hopes for Trade Deal

By Alexander Osipovich and Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks climbed after President Trump voiced optimism about a trade deal with China, overshadowing some of the worries about political uncertainty in Washington.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.6% as of 4 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 also gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.1%.

Mr. Trump told reporters that a deal with Beijing could happen "sooner than you think," news media reported. A trade war largely instigated by Mr. Trump has weighed on the market in recent weeks.

The indexes were in negative territory earlier, hitting session lows after the White House released a memo about a phone call at the heart of a political drama in Washington. The previous day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry into whether Mr. Trump interacted improperly with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Nike helped lift the Dow. The footwear maker's shares jumped 4% after it posted higher sales, boosted by gains in China.

Shares of Philip Morris International surged 6%, while Altria Group fell 1%, after the two tobacco giants ended merger talks. Altria owns a 35% stake in embattled e-cigarette maker Juul Labs.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 0.6%, while the Shanghai Composite benchmark declined 1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.3%.

"People are worried about 2020 and the global trade war and overlapped with that, you've got these issues of impeachment," said Patrick Spencer, managing director at U.S. investment firm Baird. A trade deal with China "may be watered down, but it's going to happen," he said.

U.S. crude oil futures shed 1.4% to $56.49 a barrel amid worries about weak demand and excess supply. Energy Information Administration data showed an increase in U.S. crude inventories for the second consecutive week.

The oil market has been volatile since attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia earlier this month raised concerns about disruptions to global supply. Saudi officials have tried to reassure the market about repair work at the damaged facilities, while concerns about global economic growth have weighed on the commodity's price.

Meanwhile, the British pound declined 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. On Tuesday, Britain's Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully by suspending Parliament, ramping up pressure on him to reach a Brexit deal with the European Union.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys rose to 1.732% from 1.632% on Tuesday, while the WSJ dollar index gained 0.7%.

