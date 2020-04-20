U.S. Stocks Close Lower After Last Week's Rally

By Caitlin McCabe, Anna Isaac and Joe Wallace

U.S. stocks slid Monday to start to another potentially volatile week as investors continued to try to gauge the extent of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Major U.S. indexes opened sharply lower, eased their losses midday and then slumped again late in the session in conjunction with a historic plunge in oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 596 points, or 2.5%, pulled down by losses in energy stocks. The S&P 500 dropped 1.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1% after spending much of the day in positive territory.

Investors have parsed a deluge of economic and health information in recent weeks about the fast-spreading coronavirus, which has shuttered local economies, forced millions of layoffs and prompted unprecedented intervention from the Federal Reserve and the U.S. government.

For the past two weeks, many have appeared optimistic about an eventual economic recovery, driving the Dow to close Friday with its best two-week performance since the 1930s.

That rally, however, paused Monday, as investors looked ahead to a busy week of earnings reports and an uncertain coronavirus landscape. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday on ABC's "Good Morning America" that the country could set itself back if officials "jump the gun" on reopening the economy.

A plunge in oil prices into negative territory also exacerbated losses, and sent the Cboe Volatility Index, a closely watched measure of turbulence in U.S. stocks, surging higher.

"After the gains of the last few weeks, a pause to me is warranted," said Jeff Mortimer, director of investment strategy at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. "We're down [slightly] on the S&P 500 -- if you talk to a statistician, that's noise. I look at this as a digestion."

Still, there were bright spots amid the stock losses. Netflix jumped 4% Monday as technology stocks rallied, increasing the streaming platform's gains to 36% for the year. The S&P 500, in contrast, remains down 12% in 2020.

Biotechnology stocks also surged as companies continue to race to find a vaccine for the virus. Moderna climbed 15% and Novavax jumped 29%.

But any gains in the market were largely overshadowed by losses. Continental Resources tumbled 7%, Exxon Mobil lost 4.5% and Marathon Oil fell 4.7% as the price of oil plunged.

The price for a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude to be delivered next month ended Monday at negative $35.20, meaning that sellers must effectively pay buyers to take barrels off their hands.

A continually rising number of coronavirus cases will do little to help the historic collapse in fuel demand that oil is currently facing.

Roughly 760,000 people have confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., and more than 40,000 have died. Demand for testing for the virus continues to outpace supply shortages.

"Until we see a peak in cases globally and more clarity on when and how the global economy will reopen, it's too soon to position for a sustainable bull market," said Candice Bangsund, a portfolio manager at Fiera Capital. "There could be plenty of volatility and market gyrations, similar to what we saw a month ago."

Investors will likely look for clues this week about how the coronavirus has affected corporate earnings. Companies in the S&P 500 as a whole are projected to post a 15% drop in earnings for the quarter, according to FactSet.

Nearly a fifth of S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report first-quarter results this week. Airlines and technology companies will be in the limelight, as well as International Business Machines, which will report results after the market closes Monday.

Still, the results are likely to offer only a limited picture of the fallout, as social distancing measures weren't widespread until March. As a result, some investors may be more focused on any clues that executives can give about the long-term impact of the virus may be.

"Investors are trying to price stocks for the next two to three years, rather than the next two to three months," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. "It doesn't make sense to come up with a valuation for what is hopefully a temporary period of time. What do earnings look like in the second half of the year and in the year or two after that? How much do we get back to normal, if at all?"

Others, however, cautioned Monday that more stock losses could be ahead.

"The market is underestimating the short-term depth of this, but also how long it will reverberate through the system," said Paul Jackson, head of asset allocation research at Invesco. "The market is treating this as if it will be a mild recession, but this is going to be something much more akin to the financial crisis."

Investors turned their interest to haven assets Monday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 0.630% as prices rose from 0.655% Friday -- another sign that investors' risk appetite may be waning.

In Europe, stocks fared better. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 ended the day up 0.7%. Germany's DAX equity benchmark gained 0.5%, even after the country's central bank said its economy has plunged into a severe recession from which it is unlikely to rebound quickly.

In Asia, meanwhile, stocks were mixed. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.5% after the central bank in China cut a key lending rate. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.1%.

-- Chong Koh Ping contributed to this article.

