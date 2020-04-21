U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Oil Market Shudders

By Caitlin Ostroff and Frances Yoon

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 600 points Tuesday, battered by plunging oil prices, in the latest bout of market turbulence sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Major indexes opened sharply lower and continued tumbling in afternoon trading as the selloff in oil accelerated. The stock market's losses were broad: 29 of the 30 stocks in the blue-chip index declined, as did all 11 sectors in the S&P 500. Both indexes suffered their first back-to-back sessions of losses since April 1.

The Dow industrials fell 631.56 points, or 2.7%, to 23018.88, while the S&P 500 dropped 86.60 points, or 3.1%, to 2736.56, and the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite dropped 297.50 points, or 3.5%, to 8263.23.

The declines mark a setback after stocks finished their biggest two-week rally in decades on Friday. The Dow and S&P 500 remain down more than 15% for the year, while the Nasdaq is off 7.9%.

The rout in the oil market continued Tuesday, a day after U.S. crude-oil futures dropped below zero for the first time ever, as a sharp drop in global economic activity erases demand for energy.

"The oil industry's got a huge challenge. There's just too much supply and an anticipation that storage will reach capacity," said Justin Onuekwusi, head of retail multiasset funds at Legal & General Investment Management. "What's clear is you're going to see increased volatility in the oil price going forward."

Brent crude plummeted 24% to $19.33 a barrel, its lowest level since 2002, while barrels of West Texas Intermediate crude to be delivered in June plunged 43% to $11.57 a barrel.

The price of a barrel of WTI crude to be delivered in May settled at $10.01 a barrel, recovering after earlier dipping into negative territory. Tuesday was the contract's expiration day, which can lead to unusual trading as physical oil traders jockey over delivery of barrels of oil into storage. The contract dropped to minus $37.63 Monday.

In the wake of the declines, Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are considering cutting their oil output as soon as possible, The Wall Street Journal reported. Under the group's recent production agreement with the U.S. and Russia, the cuts were set to begin next month.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.571%, from 0.625% Monday, reflecting investors' waning risk appetite as they move funds into the perceived safety of U.S. government bonds. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, gained 0.4% as currencies from oil-exporting countries fell.

Investors are now pricing in a choppier path forward for global stocks as some countries begin easing lockdowns and partially reopening their economies, potentially leading to a second wave of infections.

"A reason why the market was pricing in such a V-shaped recovery was because of this unparalleled stimulus we saw," said Mr. Onuekwusi. "If you see a W-shaped profile, it's natural you get uncertainty around the future path of economic growth and that now is becoming a reality to markets."

Shares of big oil companies fell modestly, with Chevron dropping 2.3% and Exxon Mobil down 0.5%.

Technology stocks were also among the hardest hit in Tuesday's selloff after rallying in recent weeks. Salesforce.com dropped 7.5%, Advanced Micro Devices fell 7.1% and Twitter declined 4.7%.

International Business Machines dropped 3% after the company posted lower first-quarter revenue, withdrew its earnings guidance and took a large restructuring charge.

Travelers was the lone Dow component to escape the red after reporting higher revenue and net premiums written. The property-casualty insurer's shares ended the session unchanged, giving up their earlier gains.

In Europe, investors remained nervous about the prospects for aid from across the region for debt-laden countries in the south. Investors are betting that eurozone ministers will fail to agree on a common debt-issuance program at a meeting later this week. Such a program would share the financial burden of shielding economies among the member nations as a recession looms.

"If this was not the time for Europe to stand together and share wealth -- if we are not friends now -- then when?" said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank. "The breakup risk at this point in time is still low, but has gone up."

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 declined 3.4%, led lower by Germany and France. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 2.2%. South Korea's Kospi Composite dropped 1% and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2%.

Investors' appetite for risky assets, including stocks, will probably be driven largely by company earnings and economic data, such as industrial production and retail sales, said Andrew Harmstone, head of global balanced risk control strategy at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

"The jury is still out on whether consumption is returning in countries such as China," Mr. Harmstone said. "Consumers still look shocked by the virus, but there are gradually improving signs of the country coming back on line."

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com and Frances Yoon at frances.yoon@wsj.com