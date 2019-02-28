U.S. Stocks Close Lower, but Hold Onto Year-To-Date Gains

By Jessica Menton and David Hodari

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed out February with their best two-month start to a year in roughly three decades, despite ending the month with three sessions of slight declines.

All three major U.S. stock averages have rallied in 2019 -- aided by a more patient Federal Reserve, thawing U.S.-China trade tensions and better-than-expected corporate earnings -- after last year suffering their worst annual declines since the financial crisis.

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 are both up 11% in 2019, their best starts since 1987 and 1991, respectively, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite has advanced 14% this year, its best performance since 2012.

"What's changed in a meaningful way following the selloff in the fourth quarter versus now is a more dovish Fed and the potential for a U.S.-China trade resolution," said Rob Almeida, global investment strategist at MFS Investment Management.

Each sector in the S&P 500 notched gains for the second consecutive month for the first time since 2013, led by industrials, energy and technology, which are each up at least 13%.

Industrial stocks, which were among the groups pummeled on trade fears in the fourth quarter, are some of the best performers this year, with Boeing and Honeywell surging 36% and 17%, respectively. The S&P 500 industrial sector is up 18% in 2019, its best two-month start to a year ever, based on available data going back to 1990, according to DJMD.

Most of the market's rally came in January, and all three major averages closed out February with gains of at least 3%. The surge has largely been on pause this week with the indexes inching lower, as investors parsed trade comments from White House officials and a mixed batch of corporate earnings.

In Thursday's trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 69.16 points, or 0.3%, to 25916. The S&P 500 lost 7.89 points, or 0.3%, to 2784.49, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 21.98, or 0.3%, to 7532.53.

Some investors suggest stocks' rally in 2019 has been overexuberant.

"The underpinning of this rally has been relief from all the pressures that were building last year: interest rates, trade, and the noise around Trump -- one by one those have been removed," said Abhay Deshpande, a portfolio manager at Centerstone Investors Trust. "On balance, things are looking pretty good for stock markets, but we've had a straight up 20% rally so there could be a correction at any time."

Market participants Thursday sorted through fourth-quarter growth figures, which showed a slowdown in consumer spending offsetting a pickup in business investment.

Gross domestic product -- a measure of how much the U.S. produces in goods and services -- rose at a 2.6% annual rate in October through December, adjusted for seasonality and inflation, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 2.2% reading.

The reading fell short of the 3.4% growth rate in the third quarter and 4.2% in the second.

Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, said fourth-quarter growth data were likely skewed by the partial government shutdown and uncertainty surrounding a trade deal between the U.S. and China.

"It's imperative that we get a trade deal, otherwise I'm afraid the economy could grow at a slower pace," Mr. Cardillo said. "I believe we will get some sort of a resolution despite some of the hawks who are pressing for a strong deal. I doubt that's achievable, but somewhere in the middle of the road is possible, and that will help the odds of a recession drop substantially in 2020."

Investors this week got the strongest sign yet that a U.S.-China trade accord may be near, as U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Wednesday that the U.S. was abandoning for now its threat to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

President Trump on Thursday cut short a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after failing to reach an agreement on curbing North Korea's nuclear-weapons program.

In Thursday's action, technology stocks were among those that led U.S. losses, with HP Inc. shares tumbling 17% to $19.73. The company reported earnings late Wednesday that missed sales targets for its latest quarter. HP's Dow-listed peer Apple fell 1%, to $173.15.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1%. Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.8%, while the Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both lost 0.4%.

Write to Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com and David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com