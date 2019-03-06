U.S. Stocks Continue to Slide

By Amrith Ramkumar and Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks fell for a third consecutive session Wednesday, continuing a recent pullback as analysts looked ahead to an update on global trade policy and Friday's jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 120 points, or 0.4%, to 25686, extending its slide in midday trading. The S&P 500 shed 0.6%. Both benchmarks were on track for a sixth decline in the past seven sessions, though they remain up more than 10% for the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.8%.

Stocks have pared a sliver of their powerful 2019 recovery this week as investors weigh the latest economic data points. While steady U.S. growth figures have reinforced confidence in the nearly 10-year-old expansion, some analysts are worried that the data could push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later in the year.

Slowing global economic growth and uncertainty about the outcome of continuing trade negotiations also are looming over markets, with some analysts suggesting much of the optimistic news has already been factored in. China and the U.S. are in the final stage of completing a trade deal, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

"We're optimistic but guarded," said Meghan Shue, senior investment strategist at Wilmington Trust. "We think the data we're seeing is all consistent with slower growth but not a recession."

Figures Wednesday showed the U.S. posted its widest monthly trade gap since 2008 in December and a record annual deficit in goods as sturdy economic growth underpinned higher spending by consumers and businesses.

Economists will be monitoring inflation signals in the coming days, including wage-growth figures in Friday's jobs report, as many have said muted increases in consumer prices could keep the Fed from raising rates.

The U.S. private sector added 183,000 jobs in February, although the gains were smaller than expected as job creation slowed from a strong performance in January, the latest ADP report showed Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note dropped to 2.692%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.722% a day earlier. Bond yields fall as prices rise. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 other currencies, climbed 0.1%.

After risk assets surged to start the year, some analysts expect disagreements preventing a U.S.-China trade deal to also keep major indexes contained in their current trading ranges.

"It is hard to say when and how it is going to be resolved because obviously it's not just about simple things related to cars and things like that, it's more about intellectual property," said Anna Stupnytska, global economist at Fidelity International.

Investors were weighing the latest batch of retail earnings reports Wednesday.

Dollar Tree shares rose 5.4% after the company sharply marked down the value of its Family Dollar chain and announced plans to close nearly 400 Family Dollar stores and rebrand hundreds of others this year.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Ross Stores and Urban Outfitters also climbed following their latest results.

Still, those gains were offset by drops in the energy and health-care sectors, with both S&P 500 groups dropping more than 1.4%.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 edged down less than 0.1% as Brexit negotiations dragged on with just weeks to go before the deadline for the U.K. to leave the European Union. With weak economic growth across Europe continuing to worry investors, the European Central Bank's latest statement will be in focus early Thursday.

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average edged down 0.6%, while the Shanghai Composite rose 1.6% to extend a recent winning streak. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended up 0.3%.

