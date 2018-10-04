U.S. Stocks Decline as Rising Bond Yields Reverberate

By David Hodari

U.S. stocks moved lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average easing from a fresh record, as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields to multiyear highs reverberated around the world.

The Dow industrials fell 73 points, or 0.3%, to 26755 following the opening bell after notching a fifth straight session of gains and an all-time high a day earlier. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.6%.

Yields are rising amid robust U.S. economic data and easing trade tensions in North America. Further evidence of a strong U.S. economy will likely come Friday when investors get a snapshot of the employment picture in September.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys, a bellwether for risk sentiment around the world, rose to 3.192% Thursday, from 3.159% Wednesday, its highest level since July 2011. Bond prices fall when yields rise.

That move of U.S. yields to new highs is dragging yields around the world in tandem. The yield on Japan's 10-year government bond hit its highest level since January 2016. The yield on 10-year U.K. government debt, known as gilts, had risen its highest level since before the country voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

But even as investors sell these havens, equity markets fell. Shares often follow government bond yields higher as investors move from safer assets into riskier ones, particularly, as now, when bonds are being sold off as investors bet on healthy growth. But after a period of low interest rates, during which investors have piled into riskier assets, stocks are expensive relative to sovereign bonds, according to Sophie Huynh, cross-asset strategist at Société Générale.

Emerging-markets assets also took a hit, reflecting a typical pattern in which rising U.S. yields draw money out of the developing world.

Many Asian currencies were weaker, while the Turkish lira earlier fell more than 2% against the dollar; the South African rand fell 0.5%, bringing it closer to multiyear lows; and the Russian ruble was down 0.6%.

Overall, the WSJ Dollar index was slightly lower, down 0.2%, after surging 0.9% in the past five trading sessions. The greenback is up over 5% year-to-date.

The dollar's gains so far this week have come partly thanks to comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, in which he said the nation's economy is experiencing " a remarkably positive set of economic circumstances," adding that he sees little risk that the current economic expansion will be knocked off course.

That followed news earlier in the week that Canada had joined the U.S. and Mexico in successfully renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, softening some of the global trade anxieties of recent months. But that may not last as the Trump administration is expected to refocus its attentions on its trade fight with China.

With the world's two largest economies having in recent months imposed rounds of tariffs on the import of one another's goods, "the market's now waiting to see whether we get that second round of tariffs on Chinese goods that the Trump administration is threatening," said Mihir Wohra, CIO of asset allocation and real return at Pimco. "I think we're likely to see an escalation, which wouldn't be great for markets, although we may get a walk-back or a deal later on."

In commodities, U.S. crude oil slipped 1.1% to $75.58 a barrel . The recent jump in oil prices is also driving yields, according David Hauner, head of EEMEA cross-asset strategy and economics at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Gold was up 0.3% at $1,206 a troy ounce.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.7% in afternoon trade. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark slid 1.7% and Japan's Nikkei closed down 0.6%. Most Chinese indexes were still closed for the country's public holiday.

