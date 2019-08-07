Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

U.S. Stocks Decline as Yields Fall, Trade Concerns Linger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 09:52am EDT

By Lauren Almeida and Gunjan Banerji

Stocks declined Wednesday after government-bond yields tumbled globally, a flight to safety prompted by investors' fears about global growth and the U.S.-China trade and currency battle.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 300 points, or 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite fell about 1% shortly after the opening bell. The move down comes a day after stocks rebounded slightly to break a streak of declines amid trade tensions.

Policy makers in India, New Zealand and Thailand moved aggressively to support growth and inflation, all cutting interest rates by more than investors had expected. LINK: https://www.wsj.com/articles/trio-of-central-banks-surprises-markets-with-rate-cuts-11565175324 The Federal Reserve moved to trim rates last week and investors have recently ramped up wagers that they will continue to cut rates.

The yield on 10-year Treasurys fell to 1.628% on Wednesday in recent trading, down from 1.740% on Tuesday, when it hit its second-lowest level in 2019. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Meanwhile, President Trump doubled down on hammering the Federal Reserve, tweeting Wednesday morning that the central bank had made a mistake by increasing interest rates too much. The bank made a quarter-point interest-rate cut last week.

"They must Cut Rates bigger and faster, and stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW," Mr. Trump said on Twitter.

Wednesday's swoon in share prices continues a recent bout of volatility in markets. U.S. stocks regained some ground Tuesday but recorded the worst trading day of the year on Monday as trade tensions between the U.S. and China escalated.

Shares in Walt Disney fell about 5.9%, after the company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings late Tuesday. The drop dragged on the Dow in early trading Wednesday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down about 0.2% in afternoon trade. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index and Japan's Nikkei both declined around 0.3% and Korea's Kospi dropped 0.4%.

China's central bank on Wednesday set its official yuan rate at the weakest since 2008, but still kept it below the symbolic seven-yuan-a-dollar level, at 6.9996. The offshore yuan Wednesday was down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar at 7.0784.

Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar fell 1.4% against the U.S. dollar after its central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates beyond economists' forecasts. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lowered its official cash rate by 0.5 percentage point and signaled it could soon adopt unorthodox policy amid a deteriorating global-growth outlook.

The move hit the Australian dollar, where bets on lower interest rates in September jumped higher. It also sparked talk of a "race to the bottom" in interest rates, said Neil Wilson, an analyst at Markets.com.

In commodities, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was recently down 3% at $57.14 a barrel, as investors anticipated weaker demand during a period of global economic uncertainty. Gold gained 1.4%.

Write to Lauren Almeida at lauren.almeida@wsj.com and Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -3.15% 2777.56 End-of-day quote.11.20%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.88% 25454.59 Delayed Quote.11.58%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.49% 1912.56 Real-time Quote.-5.86%
NASDAQ 100 -1.35% 7390.502605 Delayed Quote.21.53%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.29% 7705.39911 Delayed Quote.20.63%
NIKKEI 225 -0.33% 20516.56 Real-time Quote.5.36%
S&P 500 1.30% 2827.13 Delayed Quote.13.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:55aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Sinks 500 Points As 10-year Treasury Yield Slides To 1.60% On Trade War 'fear Factor'
DJ
09:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Decline as Yields Fall, Trade Concerns Linger
DJ
09:38aTSX opens lower as oil prices tumble
RE
09:36aFTSE 100 : Oil slumps to new seven-month low on trade tensions
RE
09:09aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Poised for Decline as Trade Concerns Linger
DJ
08:41aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb Despite Lingering Trade Worries
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07:44aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb Despite Lingering Trade Worries
DJ
07:30aLONDON MARKETS: British Stocks Fight Back As The Dust Settles On Trade War Escalation
DJ
06:43aStocks to Watch: Disney, Wynn Resorts, Hertz, and Microchip Technology
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EUROSTOXX : German chemical deal lifts European shares, FTSE lags
2BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
3PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank says Vision Fund 2 could start investing soon, bags big gains on first
5BAYER AG : Bayer, Lanxess Shares Jump on Joint-Venture Sale Announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group