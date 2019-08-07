U.S. Stocks Decline as Yields Fall, Trade Concerns Linger

By Lauren Almeida and Gunjan Banerji

Stocks declined Wednesday after government-bond yields tumbled globally, a flight to safety prompted by investors' fears about global growth and the U.S.-China trade and currency battle.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 300 points, or 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite fell about 1% shortly after the opening bell. The move down comes a day after stocks rebounded slightly to break a streak of declines amid trade tensions.

Policy makers in India, New Zealand and Thailand moved aggressively to support growth and inflation, all cutting interest rates by more than investors had expected. LINK: https://www.wsj.com/articles/trio-of-central-banks-surprises-markets-with-rate-cuts-11565175324 The Federal Reserve moved to trim rates last week and investors have recently ramped up wagers that they will continue to cut rates.

The yield on 10-year Treasurys fell to 1.628% on Wednesday in recent trading, down from 1.740% on Tuesday, when it hit its second-lowest level in 2019. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Meanwhile, President Trump doubled down on hammering the Federal Reserve, tweeting Wednesday morning that the central bank had made a mistake by increasing interest rates too much. The bank made a quarter-point interest-rate cut last week.

"They must Cut Rates bigger and faster, and stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW," Mr. Trump said on Twitter.

Wednesday's swoon in share prices continues a recent bout of volatility in markets. U.S. stocks regained some ground Tuesday but recorded the worst trading day of the year on Monday as trade tensions between the U.S. and China escalated.

Shares in Walt Disney fell about 5.9%, after the company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings late Tuesday. The drop dragged on the Dow in early trading Wednesday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down about 0.2% in afternoon trade. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index and Japan's Nikkei both declined around 0.3% and Korea's Kospi dropped 0.4%.

China's central bank on Wednesday set its official yuan rate at the weakest since 2008, but still kept it below the symbolic seven-yuan-a-dollar level, at 6.9996. The offshore yuan Wednesday was down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar at 7.0784.

Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar fell 1.4% against the U.S. dollar after its central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates beyond economists' forecasts. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lowered its official cash rate by 0.5 percentage point and signaled it could soon adopt unorthodox policy amid a deteriorating global-growth outlook.

The move hit the Australian dollar, where bets on lower interest rates in September jumped higher. It also sparked talk of a "race to the bottom" in interest rates, said Neil Wilson, an analyst at Markets.com.

In commodities, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was recently down 3% at $57.14 a barrel, as investors anticipated weaker demand during a period of global economic uncertainty. Gold gained 1.4%.

