U.S. Stocks Drag Lower Amid Choppy Trading

By Frances Yoon and Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks were unable to hold on to early gains after a punishing Monday selloff, recently trading near the flat line as the Trump administration pitched senators on a stimulus package to cushion the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% in volatile trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed early gains to drop 1.1%. On Monday, the blue-chip gauge recorded its second-worst percentage drop ever, behind only the Black Monday crash of 1987, amid fears the pandemic was disrupting supply chains and sidelining workers after infecting tens of thousands of people.

A closely watched measure of turbulence in U.S. stocks, the Cboe Volatility Index, edged down from Monday's high but remained sharply elevated.

Investors watching for government action to help soften the economic blow of the virus and related containment measures parsed news that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is pitching Senate Republicans on a stimulus package of about $850 billion.

The focus for many investors is now on any fresh data on the pandemic's spread and damage, as well as policy measures that are likely to be taken to counter the economic fallout, said Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers.

"The markets just don't know how negative an economic scenario they need to price in," said Ms. Dwek. "For some people, an economic recession is a foregone conclusion, and how deep the recession will be is the question."

The U.S. dollar surged against major currencies Tuesday as its availability outside the U.S. appeared constrained, despite the Federal Reserve and other central banks' efforts to boost liquidity for dollar funding globally. The ICE U.S. Dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of others, rallied 1.3%.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note edged up to 0.792%, from 0.722% Monday. The U.S. government bond market has been unusually volatile in recent days, reflecting investors' growing anxiety as well as the liquidity constraints surfacing in various corners of the market amid the broader rout.

In the corporate bond market, investors are demanding far greater returns for holding debt from companies dependent on tourism or travel. The spread, or extra yield that investors demand over Treasury bonds to hold corporate debt, has been increasing at unprecedented speed, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.

Some economists have said U.S. households, businesses and investors should brace for a sharp downturn in the first half of 2020, and hope for a bounce back during the last six months of the year. A contraction in U.S. economic activity would mean global recession. Others have said the fallout from the fast-moving health crisis is hard to predict.

"We have no idea whatsoever how this is going to turn out, economically, socially," said Peter Dixon, an economist at Commerzbank. "The real focus is what support are governments going to give cash-strapped businesses to get them through the remainder of this year."

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index reversed course, following gains early in the session, to drop 1.2%.

Equity benchmarks in the Asia-Pacific region ranged from rebounds to further losses as investors continued to assess how much governments and central banks could do to stem the deadly coronavirus and the economic damage it would cause.

Australia's ASX 200 jumped 5.8%, partly erasing Monday's steep declines. South Korea's Kospi, which swung from gains to losses, ended the day down 2.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.9%.

The heightened market volatility is partly because investors aren't clear how much governments would support companies and households through fiscal policy, as world economic activity threatened to slow sharply, according to Sameer Goel, chief Asia macro strategist at Deutsche Bank.

"As you see this fear of a sudden stop in the global economy, you start to see greater worries about corporate defaults and pressure on balance sheets," Mr. Goel said, pointing to market indicators that show heightened demand for dollar funding from foreign borrowers. "We need to see a much more aggressive fiscal response to support balance sheets and the real economy, which is more difficult because it takes longer."

U.S. markets had been due for a correction before the virus outbreak, given high prices compared with fundamental prospects for listed companies, the private-equity sector and some parts of the real-estate market, according to Otavio Costa, a portfolio manager at Crescat Capital in Denver.

He said valuation multiples for stocks -- meaning measures such as price-to-earnings ratios -- could keep falling toward longer-term historical averages. "We could continue to see a mean reversion in the multiples, and that means a substantial downside across equities," said Mr. Costa.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, dropped 1.8% to about $29.50 a barrel.

