Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

U.S. Stocks Drift Higher, Extending Gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

By Paul J. Davies and Akane Otani

U.S. stocks drifted higher in quiet trading Monday, buoyed by broad gains across most sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44 points, or 0.2%, to 26762. The S&P 500 added 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1%.

Stocks have rallied in recent weeks and the S&P 500 is on course for its best June in decades as central banks in the U.S. and Europe have talked up further support for stuttering economies. Still, many analysts remain cautious, warning that any signs that trade talks between the U.S. and China are faltering could spark fresh volatility.

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to meet at the Group of 20 summit in Japan later this week, something that has helped send U.S. stocks on a fresh run higher in recent days.

"Everything else is probably secondary" to the trade talks, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Holdings. "If you can get in and get out of the G-20 without things breaking down, that's probably the most important thing for the markets."

UBS analysts said in a note that an escalation of the U.S.-China trade conflict could push global stocks down by 20% by the middle of next year, while 10-year Treasury yields could be pushed down to 1.3%.

"The simple message is that market prices see the trade war talk largely as posturing," the analysts said.

Earnings and deal news drove swings among individual stocks Monday even as major indexes drifted along in a relatively narrow range.

Caesars Entertainment jumped 15% after rival casino operator Eldorado Resorts agreed to acquire it in a cash-and-stock transaction that will form one of the biggest gambling companies in the U.S.

Bristol-Myers Squibb fell 7.1% after it said it would divest itself of a psoriasis treatment owned by Celgene in an effort to address regulators' concerns ahead of the two companies' merger. Celgene shares fell 5.1%.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 edged down 0.3% after the Ifo business-climate index, a measure of German business sentiment, fell to 97.4 points in June -- its lowest level since November 2014.

That suggests the country's industrial recession has dragged on in the second quarter, according to Christina Iacovides, assistant economist at Capital Economics.

Germany's DAX index was down 0.5%. Shares of car makers also lost ground after Germany's Daimler warned second-quarter profits could be hit by expenses related to investigations into vehicles suspected of manipulating diesel emissions.

Trading in Asia was largely muted, with Japan's Nikkei Stock Average up 0.1% and the Shanghai Composite edging up 0.2%.

Write to Paul J. Davies at paul.davies@wsj.com and Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.50% 3001.98 End-of-day quote.20.18%
DAX -0.53% 12274.57 Delayed Quote.16.87%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.05% 26740.46 Delayed Quote.14.54%
NASDAQ 100 -0.02% 7728.661667 Delayed Quote.22.10%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.23% 8014.047961 Delayed Quote.21.05%
NIKKEI 225 0.13% 21285.99 Real-time Quote.6.21%
S&P 500 -0.11% 2947.41 Delayed Quote.17.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
02:54pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Clings To Slight Gain As Home Depot's Stock Weighs
DJ
02:27pMARKET SNAPSHOT: How The Trump-Xi Trade Meeting Could Set The Stock-market Tone For The Summer
DJ
02:07pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drift Higher, Extending Gains
DJ
01:10pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 steady, Sino-U.S. trade talks back in focus
RE
12:39pEuropean shares fall as Daimler weighs, Sino-U.S. trade news awaited
RE
11:39aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drift Higher, Extending Gains
DJ
11:27aWorld stocks mostly flat ahead of G20; dollar slips
RE
11:21aGlobal stocks mostly flat ahead of G20; dollar slips
RE
11:20aGlobal Stocks mostly flat ahead of G20; dollar slips
RE
10:41aTSX flat as mining sector offsets losses in cannabis shares
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
3Oil prices slip on demand fears, Mideast tensions ease
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Bitcoin trades above $11,000, after 10% weekend jump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About