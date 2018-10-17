U.S. Stocks Drift Lower

By Amrith Ramkumar and Will Horner

U.S. stocks edged lower in another volatile session Wednesday as investors parsed the latest economic and earnings signals amid ongoing jitters about higher interest rates.

The S&P 500 was recently down 0.2%, after falling as much as 1% earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78 points, or 0.3%, to 25719. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also dipped 0.3%.

Major indexes had their best day in six months on Tuesday, paring some of their declines from the past week following robust profit figures. Still, worries about higher rates and whether the U.S. economy might be peaking have swung stocks lately. Volatility has surged, and the S&P 500 and Dow industrials are about 4% off their recent records.

Lingering concerns about tariffs weakening the global economy and lukewarm data outside the U.S. also continue to hang over financial markets.

With some investors increasingly wary that higher interest rates could crimp profit growth, the Federal Reserve released minutes from its most recent meeting showing it plans to continue gradually tightening financial conditions. Many analysts expect another rate increase in December, and some think clues about the path for 2019 could cause stocks to swing again.

Although the U.S. economy is growing at a faster pace than it has in years, some investors are anxious that steadily rising U.S. Treasury yields will make stocks less attractive and stoke further volatility.

"Even if this doesn't lead to any economic accident, people start to get worried and say, 'Oh, this could lead to a stock-market accident,'" said John Toohey, head of equities at USAA Asset Management.

On Wednesday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note edged up to 3.173% from 3.158%, according to Tradeweb. Bond yields rise as prices fall. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 other currencies, added 0.3%.

Despite anxiety about monetary policy, some analysts remain confident that another strong quarter of earnings will help the market stabilize moving forward.

Bank stocks helped the market recover from most of its early declines Wednesday, with the S&P 500 financials sector rising 1% as earnings season for lenders continued.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp added 3.3% after the company reported a 16% increase in profit from a year earlier. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs each were up about 3% for a second straight session following their Tuesday earnings reports.

Among technology and internet stocks, Netflix climbed 3.8% after the streaming-video company reported stronger-than-expected subscriber growth.

But computing giant International Business Machines was among the sector's laggards, falling 7.1% and dragging down the Dow industrials as a streak of revenue growth ended after three quarters.

In the transportation sector, United Continental Holdings shares rose 6.1% following a boost to the airline operator's full-year profit targets.

Travel and industrial companies more sensitive to global economic growth have been among the market's laggards in 2018. Home-improvement retailer Home Depot shed 4.2%, slicing more than 50 points from the Dow industrials, following an analyst downgrade by Credit Suisse and data showing housing construction fell last month, continuing a weak stretch for the housing market.

A recent slump in energy stocks also continued Wednesday, with oil prices dropping following data showing a larger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%, as gains in real estate and technology stocks were offset by declines in travel-and-leisure shares and other sectors.

Asian stocks rallied following the surge in U.S. markets a day earlier. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.3% and the Shanghai Composite closed up 0.6%.

