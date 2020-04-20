U.S. Stocks Drop After Last Week's Rally

By Anna Isaac, Joe Wallace and Chong Koh Ping

U.S. stocks slid Monday, signaling the start to a potentially volatile week in markets as investors remain at odds on the extent of the economic damage stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and how quickly businesses will recover.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 350 points, or 1.4%, after the opening bell, dragged down by losses in energy companies. The S&P 500 dropped 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.6%.

In Europe, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 ticked down 0.6%, while major Asian indexes ended the day mixed.

The early losses in U.S. equity markets came after the Dow closed last week with its best two-week performance since the 1930s. But even with recent gains, uncertainty in the market still looms.

Bets against the stock market's rally have climbed in recent weeks, with short sellers taking their most aggressive positions in years against the SPDR S&P 500 Trust, the biggest exchange-traded fund tracking the broad index, according to financial analytics company S3 Partners. The rise underscores how investors remain anxious about whether the rally is sustainable when so much remains unknown.

The Cboe Volatility Index, a closely watched measure of turbulence in U.S. stocks, also climbed sharply. New York on Sunday reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus infections, bringing its total to nearly a third of the U.S.'s roughly 760,000 cases.

"Until we see a peak in cases globally and more clarity on when and how the global economy will reopen, it's too soon to position for a sustainable bull market," said Candice Bangsund, a portfolio manager at Fiera Capital. "There could be plenty of volatility and market gyrations, similar to what we saw a month ago."

Nearly a fifth of S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report first-quarter earnings this week, offering fresh insights into how measures taken to halt the virus outbreak have impacted different sectors of the economy. Airlines and technology companies particularly will be in the limelight, led by Delta Air Lines and International Business Machines.

The results are likely to offer only a limited picture of the fallout as the U.S. economy didn't shut down widely until the quarter's final few weeks. Still, the earnings season will underline the severity of the economic downturn and could end the rally in stock prices, said Paul Jackson, head of asset allocation research at Invesco.

"The market is underestimating the short-term depth of this, but also how long it will reverberate through the system," Mr. Jackson said. "The market is treating this as if it will be a mild recession, but this is going to be something much more akin to the financial crisis."

United Airlines fell 6.3% after it said it recorded a $2.1 billion loss before taxes in the first quarter of the year.

Oil futures dropped, with the June contracts for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for crude, falling 9% to $22.79 a barrel. Traders are increasingly concerned about the energy sector running out of space to store oil. An increase in the stockpiles at Cushing, Okla., a key delivery point, has raised some alarms.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell by 7.3% to $26.04 a barrel after the opening bell. The May contract for WTI fell as much as 30%, sparked by the contract's approaching expiration on Tuesday. As futures near expiration, their price typically converges with the underlying price of physical barrels of oil.

As a result, energy stocks suffered a broad selloff. Exxon Mobil dropped 4.8%, while Apache fell 4.2%.

Reported cases of the coronavirus have exceeded 2.4 million globally. However new infections in some countries including the U.S. appear to be easing, and governments are weighing when and how to reopen.

Investors already expect dire results this year and are focusing on any guidance companies give for 2021, said Hani Redha, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments.

"The recovery is going to be a lot slower than many are describing when they say it's V-shaped," Mr. Redha said. Steps taken by the U.S. government and Federal Reserve to bolster the economy are geared toward mitigating the worst of the damage, he said. "That doesn't necessarily set you up for a rapid recovery."

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasurys fell to 0.624%, from 0.655% Friday, in a sign that investors' risk appetite may be waning.

In Europe, stocks gave up tepid declines from earlier in the day to drop lower. Germany's central bank said Monday that the country's economy has plunged into a severe recession from which it is unlikely to rebound quickly. Restrictions on businesses and households aimed at containing the coronavirus are likely to remain in place until a vaccine is found, dampening output, the policy makers said. The country's DAX equity benchmark dropped 1.1%.

"There'll be a desire for the firepower to be reserved for their national interest rather than the whole eurozone," said Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald.

Investors remained concerned by the lack of agreement among European authorities over adopting tools like issuing common bonds, which would help ease the burden on debt-laden nations in the region as they grapple with a looming recession, said Steen Jakobsen, chief investment officer and economist at Saxo Bank. The scope of the economic damage stemming from the pandemic is likely to become more evident in the southern eurozone countries, adding further pressure to debt from Italy and Spain, Mr. Jakobsen said.

"Now would be the start of the tourist season. Now comes the real impact on Southern countries: Many of them derive 20% of GDP from tourism," Mr. Jakobsen said. "The real economic damage comes now."

In China, the central bank cut a key lending rate. The one-year loan prime rate, which is set every month based on quotes from the country's major banks, was cut to 3.85% from 4.05%. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5%.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 retreated 1.2% by the close of trading.

-- Caitlin McCabe contributed to this article.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com, Joe Wallace at Joe.Wallace@wsj.com and Chong Koh Ping at chong.kohping@wsj.com