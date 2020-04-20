U.S. Stocks Drop After Last Week's Rally

By Anna Isaac, Caitlin McCabe and Joe Wallace

U.S. stocks slid Monday, signaling the start to another potentially volatile week as investors try to gauge the extent of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Major U.S. indexes opened sharply lower, but eased their losses as lawmakers closed in on an agreement that would replenish funds for a program aimed to help small businesses. A surge in technology stocks also helped trim the losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 175 points, or 0.8% in midday trading, paring the 2% loss that the blue-chip index suffered after the opening bell. The S&P 500 dropped 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite turned higher, gaining 0.3%.

Investors have parsed a deluge of economic and health information in recent weeks about the fast-spreading coronavirus, which has shuttered local economies, forced massive layoffs and prompted unprecedented intervention from the Federal Reserve and the U.S. government.

For the past two weeks, many have appeared optimistic about an eventual economic recovery, driving the Dow to close Friday with its best two-week performance since the 1930s.

That rally paused Monday. The Cboe Volatility Index, a closely watched measure of turbulence in U.S. stocks, climbed, and tumbling oil prices also contributed to the downbeat sentiment.

"After the gains of the last few weeks, a pause to me is warranted," said Jeff Mortimer, director of investment strategy at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. "We're down [slightly] on the S&P 500 -- if you talk to a statistician, that's noise. I look at this as a digestion."

The gains in the Nasdaq were driven by a continuing rally in technology stocks, which have outpaced the broader market in recent weeks. Netflix jumped 4.1% Monday, increasing its gains to 36% for the year. The S&P 500, in contrast, remains down 11% in 2020.

Biotechnology stocks also surged as companies continue to race to find a vaccine for the virus. Moderna climbed 17% and Novavax jumped 37%.

Energy stocks, however, remained in the red as oil prices continued to tumble amid massive levels of supply. Exxon Mobil fell 2.7% and Continental Resources dropped 0.7%.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 5.5% to $26.55 a barrel. The price for a barrel of U.S. crude to be delivered next month also tumbled, falling 40% to its lowest price in two decades.

Monday's losses in stocks followed yet another weekend when coronavirus cases ticked up, a reminder to investors that a health and economic recovery still has many obstacles. New York on Sunday reported more than 6,000 new cases, bringing its total to just shy of the quarter-million mark. The U.S. as a whole has registered roughly 760,000 confirmed cases.

"Until we see a peak in cases globally and more clarity on when and how the global economy will reopen, it's too soon to position for a sustainable bull market," said Candice Bangsund, a portfolio manager at Fiera Capital. "There could be plenty of volatility and market gyrations, similar to what we saw a month ago."

Meanwhile, investors will likely try to make sense to make sense in the coming days of first-quarter earnings, as nearly a fifth of S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report this week. Airlines and technology companies will be in the limelight, as well as International Business Machines, which will report results after the market closes Monday.

Still, the results are likely to offer only a limited picture of the fallout, as social distancing measures weren't widespread until the quarters final few weeks. Even so, the earnings season will underline the severity of the economic downturn and could end the rally in stock prices, said Paul Jackson, head of asset allocation research at Invesco.

"The market is underestimating the short-term depth of this, but also how long it will reverberate through the system," Mr. Jackson said. "The market is treating this as if it will be a mild recession, but this is going to be something much more akin to the financial crisis."

Market observers say the recent rebound suggests investors are betting on V-shaped recovery, a sharp slowdown followed by a fast economic recovery.

But some analysts caution that view is too optimistic.

"The recovery is going to be a lot slower than many are describing when they say it's V-shaped," said Hani Redha, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments. Steps taken by the U.S. government and Federal Reserve to bolster the economy are geared toward mitigating the worst of the damage, he said. "That doesn't necessarily set you up for a rapid recovery."

Investors turned their interest to haven assets Monday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 0.634% as prices rose from 0.655% Friday -- another sign that investors' risk appetite may be waning.

In Europe, stocks fared better. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%. Germany's DAX equity benchmark gained 0.5%, even after the country's central bank said its economy has plunged into a severe recession from which it is unlikely to rebound quickly.

In China, meanwhile, the central bank cut a key lending rate. The one-year loan prime rate, which is set every month based on quotes from the country's major banks, was lowered to 3.85% from 4.05%. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5%.

