U.S. Stocks Drop Despite Fed's Latest Stimulus Move

U.S. stocks dropped and swung sharply in another volatile session Monday as the Federal Reserve unveiled additional support for the financial system.

The rapid spread of coronavirus cases and Washington's delay over an economic rescue package have rattled markets, sending U.S. stocks, global shares and oil prices lower.

The Dow fell nearly 1,000 points before paring those losses to about 420 points, or roughly 2.2% in midday trading. The S&P 500 lost 2.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.2%.

Major U.S. indexes started to rebound after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers are "very close to reaching a deal" aimed at easing the economic damage from the virus.

The moves come after a bruising stretch for markets that has put the Dow and S&P on course for their worst first quarters on record, falling more than 30% apiece. The indexes last week suffered their worst weeks since October 2008 and are on the cusp of losing their gains since the November 2016 election.

Traders and investors were bracing for another turbulent day in markets as they tracked lawmakers' negotiations. Stock futures hit the maximum 5% loss allowed in a single session after Senate Democrats blocked a $1.3 trillion rescue package after a dispute with Republicans over corporate bailout provisions and aid to dislocated workers. Lawmakers and administration officials still hoped to reach an agreement to allow both chambers of Congress to approve it.

"The political dysfunction adds to uncertainty," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of The Bahnsen Group.

Still, investors said they found the Fed's additional support reassuring.

Futures briefly turned positive after the Fed said it would buy unlimited amounts of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities. Those gains proved short-lived.

"The Fed is on the job right now. They need the help of fiscal policy makers," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. "The longer they wait, the more angst that grows."

While stocks fluctuated, investors sought shelter in traditional safe-haven assets, such as bonds, gold and currencies like the Swiss franc and Japanese yen, a return to a more traditional trading pattern that gave some investors solace. For several days last week, those assets fell along with stocks, a sign that markets were coming under severe strain.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 0.758%, according to Tradeweb, from 0.932% Friday. Yields move in the opposite direction to prices.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has tweeted that "the nation's capital markets have functioned well" and that "normal market hours will apply." Monday marks the first day that the New York Stock Exchange closed its famed trading floor in lower Manhattan, after two people who work at the exchange tested positive for coronavirus.

"Access to credit and liquidity, the passing of the U.S. fiscal package, and the slowdown in the spread of the disease are the three things we need to see for a recovery. This is one of the three from the Fed, but it's a big one," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

European markets were lower, but recovered from steeper losses. The Stoxx Europe 600 pan-continental index fell 4.3%, and the German Dax dropped 2.1%. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is self-isolating after coming into contact with an infected doctor. The government is set to adopt fiscal measures worth EUR500 billion ($535 billion) to help cushion Europe's economic powerhouse from the impact of the pandemic.

"We're not at a turning point yet, we're still seeing a crisis in markets. But, there are signs that some of the stress may be easing," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG Bank. He pointed to efforts central banks, including the Federal Reserve, made last week to calm markets.

In Asia-Pacific, most stock benchmarks dropped. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell nearly 6% to levels last reached in 2012, despite the country's federal government rolling out a stimulus package of 66 billion Australian dollars ($38 billion). Indian shares plunged, triggering trading halts, with the S&P BSE Sensex index falling 13%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 bucked the downtrend, ending 2% higher. It had been closed Friday, when some other Asian markets had rallied. Shares in SoftBank Group soared on plans to sell up to Yen4.5 trillion ($41 billion) of assets to buy back shares and redeem debt.

