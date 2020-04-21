U.S. Stocks Drop as Oil Market Shudders

By Caitlin Ostroff and Frances Yoon

Stocks fell Tuesday after U.S. crude-oil futures dropped below zero for the first time this week, in the latest bout of market turbulence sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 420 points, or 1.8%, in morning trading. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also dropped 1.8%.

Elsewhere, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 declined 2.3%, led lower by Germany and France. Major Asian indexes also declined.

Brent crude plummeted 20% to $20.43 a barrel, its lowest level since 2002, as investors were rattled by a plunge in the front-month contracts for U.S. crude oil Monday. The drop in the global benchmark underscores the chaotic rout that has engulfed oil markets this week as a sharp drop in global economic activity erases demand for energy.

The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude to be delivered in May was trading at $1.30 a barrel on Tuesday, recovering after earlier dipping into in negative territory. Tuesday is the contract's expiration day, which can lead to unusual trading as physical oil traders jockey over delivery of barrels of oil into story. The contract dropped to minus $37.63 on Monday, a level that effectively means sellers must pay buyers to take barrels off their hands.

Refineries, storage facilities, pipelines and ocean tankers have filled up rapidly as oil producers failed to drop output fast enough, while investors bet that an economic rebound later in the year could drive a rebound in crude prices.

Barrels of WTI crude to be delivered in June plunged 26% to $15.03 a barrel Tuesday. Prices are about $30 for contracts that end in December, suggesting that investors expect oil demand to rebound by then.

"The oil industry's got a huge challenge. There's just too much supply and an anticipation that storage will reach capacity," said Justin Onuekwusi, head of retail multiasset funds at Legal & General Investment Management. "What's clear is you're going to see increased volatility in the oil price going forward."

After Monday's market moves, Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are considering cutting their oil output as soon as possible, The Wall Street Journal reported. Under the group's recent production agreement with the U.S. and Russia, the cuts were set to begin next month.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.553%, from 0.625% Monday, reflecting investors' waning risk appetite as they move funds into the perceived safety of U.S. government bonds.

Investors are now pricing in a choppier path forward for global stocks as some countries begin easing lockdowns and partially reopening their economies, potentially leading to a second wave of infections.

"A reason why the market was pricing in such a V-shaped recovery was because of this unparalleled stimulus we saw," said Mr. Onuekwusi. "If you see a W-shaped profile, it's natural you get uncertainty around the future path of economic growth and that now is becoming a reality to markets."

In Europe, investors remained nervous about the prospects for aid from across the region for debt-laden countries in the south. The yield on 10-year Greek bonds climbed to 2.325%, from 2.143% Monday. Italian bond yields ticked up to 1.997%, extending its climb from recent days. Investors are betting that eurozone ministers will fail to agree on a common debt-issuance program at a meeting later this week. Such a program would share the financial burden of shielding economies among the member nations as a recession looms.

"If this was not the time for Europe to stand together and share wealth -- if we are not friends now -- then when?" said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank. "The breakup risk at this point in time is still low, but has gone up."

In corporate news, International Business Machines dropped 4% after the company posted lower first-quarter revenue, withdrew its earnings guidance and took a large restructuring charge. Shares in oil companies also fell, with Chevron dropping 2.4% and Exxon Mobil down 0.6%.

Shares in Lockheed Martin, the world's largest defense contractor by sales, rose 0.6% after the company said first-quarter sales were up year-over-year.

Netflix and Texas Instruments are among the blue-chip companies scheduled to report earnings after markets close Tuesday.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, gained 0.4% as currencies from oil-exporting countries fell.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 2.2%. South Korea's Kospi Composite dropped 1% and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2%.

"We're not going to see a quick snapback recovery, or a V-shaped recovery in the U.S. or even in China, where the lockdowns have been largely removed," said David Chao, global market strategist for Asia Pacific ex Japan at Invesco.

Investors' appetite for risky assets, such as shares, will probably be driven largely by company earnings and economic data, such as industrial production and retail sales, said Andrew Harmstone, head of global balanced risk control strategy at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

"The jury is still out on whether consumption is returning in countries such as China," Mr. Harmstone said. "Consumers still look shocked by the virus, but there are gradually improving signs of the country coming back on line."

Cheaper oil has benefited consumer countries such as China, but for regional markets to do well, there needed to be signs the U.S. economy was getting back on track, Mr. Harmstone said.

