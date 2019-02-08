U.S. Stocks Drop as Trade, Economic Concerns Linger

By Akane Otani and Corrie Driebusch

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Friday, on track for its first weekly decline in seven weeks, as worries about trade tensions and slowing growth sent markets around the world sliding.

The blue-chip index fell roughly 250 points, or 1%, in recent trading, while the S&P 500 lost 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.6%. All three indexes are on track for weekly losses, a pause to their big advances after they charged higher for their best January in decades.

Friday's slide builds on Thursday's declines, when the blue-chip index fell more than 200 points as White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. and China were still "far away" from securing a trade deal. Earlier this week, a string of downbeat economic data from the eurozone and renewed trade uncertainty added to investors' sense of unease.

Some investors say the stumble isn't surprising, especially given the recent signs of a slowdown in corporate earnings. Though companies are largely reporting fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' lowered expectations, forecasts for future profits have been weakening. For the first quarter, companies in the S&P 500 are now expected to post their first year-over-year profit decline in nearly three years.

"I'm worried," said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager with Morgan Stanley Investment Management, adding that the swift drop in estimates over recent weeks has him concerned about not just one, but two consecutive quarters of earnings contraction. "As much as companies look like they made fourth-quarter numbers, the 2019 estimates are dropping, and it strengthens my concern."

Earnings reports swung individual stocks on Friday. Skechers USA soared 15% after the shoe company offered a stronger-than-expected first-quarter outlook. Mattel jumped 22% after its results topped analysts' estimates for earnings and revenue. Hasbro shares fell 4.3% after the toy company posted a drop in quarterly sales.

Despite weakening corporate guidance and some disappointing economic data out of Europe, many other investors continue to believe the global expansion has further room to run.

"We're not on the verge of a recession," said Isabelle Mateos y Lago, managing director and chief multiasset strategist at BlackRock, who believes investors can still find opportunities in stocks, particularly in emerging markets and the U.S. "You can't be as aggressive as when the economy was expanding faster -- but we do still see scope for returns in equities."

A report Friday showed German exports rose more than expected in December, offering analysts some relief after data a day earlier showed an unexpected slump in industrial production at the end of the year. Still, some analysts warn that economic data could deteriorate further. That could keep stocks under pressure for much of the next few months.

"We think the consensus is probably still a bit too optimistic in terms of expectations for earnings growth this year," said Andrea Cicione, head of macro strategy at TS Lombard, who noted U.S. multinationals' exposure to foreign markets makes them vulnerable to slowdowns in China and other emerging markets. "The slowing of growth in China and the rest of Asia -- well, that's having an impact on profits."

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average slumped 2% to its lowest level in a month, hurt by downbeat earnings forecasts from a number of companies. Hong Kong's Hang Seng, which reopened for trading following the Lunar New Year holiday, edged down 0.2%.

