U.S. Stocks Drop on Political Uncertainty

By Paul Vigna and Max Bernhard

U.S. stocks fell Thursday as the release of a whistleblower complaint that has sparked an impeachment push against President Trump clouded the political outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97 points, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 dropped 0.5%, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8%.

The House Intelligence Committee released a whistleblower complaint Thursday that alleges President Trump sought to use the powers of his office to coerce Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

The controversy has become a political danger to Mr. Trump's presidency and has rallied House Democrats to seek impeachment proceedings.

Although the markets earlier this week appeared to discount the specter of an impeachment, investors in the U.S. and overseas remain sensitive to any political uncertainty in Washington.

"We're just living and reacting to every headline," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets, who was sitting in London but watching the hearing in Washington live, and also following the political turmoil in his own country. "It's a circus," he said, "a 21st century version of a circus."

In the S&P 500, most sectors fell, while three defensive sectors, consumer staples, real estate and utilities, rose.

Conagra Brands gained 6.2% after the company topped profit estimates for the latest quarter and reaffirmed its outlook, offsetting a sales miss.

Carnival shares fell 8% after the cruise-ship company cut its outlook for the year, citing disruptions from Hurricane Dorian and tensions in the Arab Gulf. Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings both dropped more than 2%.

Peloton Interactive shares debuted on the public markets with a red tint. The stock fell as much as 9% after the company's shares priced Wednesday night at $29, the top of the projected range. Shares slumped 5% to $27.68.

The weak open is another dent in the IPO market, after the high-profile postponement of WeWork parent company's offering.

Investors and traders also continued to monitor the state of trade talks between the U.S. and China.

China's Commerce Ministry said Thursday that Chinese companies had agreed to buy "sizable amounts" of soybeans and pork from the U.S. ahead of high-level talks scheduled for next month. President Trump also voiced optimism about a deal.

The U.S.-China trade war has dented business spending and manufacturing activity, leading some analysts to predict a weak third-quarter earnings season.

The U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday that gross domestic product -- a broad measure of the goods and services produced across the U.S. -- was unrevised in the second quarter, although a key measure of corporate profits was revised lower. U.S. jobless claims increased slightly last week, according to the Labor Department.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasurys slipped to 1.693% from 1.732% Wednesday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. In commodity markets, U.S. crude dropped 1%. Gold prices added 0.1%.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%, the German DAX gained 0.4% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.02%.

Better-than-expected consumer data released Thursday showed that German shoppers remained somewhat resilient in the face of a sharp slowdown in the industrial sector.

Meanwhile, the ECB's most senior German official unexpectedly resigned Wednesday amid disputes over the central bank's bond-buying program, and analysts suggested the move could have an effect on the bank's decision making.

"This might open up a spot for a more dovish member to replace her, which could make any further attempts to ease policy a little easier, further down the line," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

In Asia, the Nikkei climbed 0.1% after the U.S. and Japan signed a trade-enhancement agreement, which will lower agricultural tariffs in Japan, industrial tariffs in the U.S. and set new rules for digital trade.

Write to Paul Vigna at paul.vigna@wsj.com and Max Bernhard at Max.Bernhard@dowjones.com