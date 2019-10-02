U.S. Stocks Drop on Worries About Growth

By Paul Vigna and Max Bernhard

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 600 points Wednesday as worries about a slowdown in the U.S. economy rattled markets to start the fourth quarter.

Concerns about slowing global growth have resumed this week, shaking a bet among U.S. investors that the trade war-induced slowdown overseas wouldn't hit the domestic economy with the same force.

That bet was upended after data Tuesday showed a gauge of U.S. factory activity contracted for the second consecutive month, falling to its lowest level since June 2009.

Wednesday's private-sector jobs report, which showed the pace of job creation has slowed, added to the concerns about the health of the economy.

The Dow industrials fell 533 points, or 2%, following a 1.3% decline Tuesday. Those declines put the index on pace for its worst start to quarter since the depths of the financial crisis in the fourth quarter of 2008, when it fell 19%.

The S&P 500 fell 2%, putting it in danger of falling more than 1% in consecutive sessions for the first time this year. The last time the broad equity gauge dropped that much on back-to-back days was Dec. 24, 2018, when an end-of-year selloff nearly ended the long-running bull market. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1.8%.

Wednesday's declines were broad and accelerated through the morning. All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 fell, as did all but one of the 30 blue-chip stocks in the Dow. Among the biggest losers were shares of big industrial and technology companies.

Delta Air Lines declined 6.8%, while aluminum parts manufacturer Arconic fell 4.6%. Apple and Google lost 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively.

"It feels like one thing after another the last couple of days," said David Laffertry, chief market strategist at Natixis. While Wednesday's jobs report from ADP was soft rather than outright weak, he said, "within the context of other bad macro data the last couple of days, it's sort of piling on."

That heightens the anxiety for two other consumer-focused reports this week--the Institute for Supply Management's services sector report on Thursday and Friday's payrolls report.

"So far the consumer has been the silver lining holding everything together," said Shawn Snyder, the head of investment strategy at Citi Personal Wealth Management.

But signs of weakness are emerging in the consumer space as well. Data last week showed that consumer spending slowed recently and businesses pulled back on investment

On top of it all, traders appear to have been surprised by news that presidential candidate Bernie Sanders canceled campaign appearances because of a health issue. If Mr. Sanders were to drop out, presumably most of his support would go to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, noted Art Cashin, who runs the NYSE floor operations of UBS. Ms. Warren is a long-time critic of banks and Wall Street.

"The last 200 to 300 points may have been a Bernie factor," he wrote in a midday note.

The picture of a broadly weaker economy that is being drawn by the data, as well as all the geopolitical news, is a gut-check for investors, Mr. Snyder from Citi said.

"You've got protests in Hong Kong, impeachment, weak ISM numbers, you combine it all together and say, okay, it's time to de-risk a little bit, " he said.

The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday beat muted expectations -- the private sector added 135,000 jobs in September, versus expectations for 125,000 jobs. But the firm cut its August estimate by nearly 40,000, and the three-month average of 145,000 is down from 214,000 a year ago.

Altogether, it was the latest sign that businesses are turning more cautious in the face of a weakening global economy.

If the manufacturing slowdown spreads to the services sector, this would increase pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut rates again in October, said Stefan Schilbe, HSBC Germany's chief economist.

The market odds of a Fed rate cut in October rose to 72% Wednesday morning, up from 53% a week ago, according to data from CME's FedWatch tracker.

Markets overseas continued to react to disappointing economic data. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.7%, with Germany's DAX down 2.8%.

In Asia, South Korea's Kospi was down nearly 2% following news that North Korea fired at least one missile off its east coast. The move, seen as a show of strength, came after Pyongyang said it would resume official nuclear talks with the U.S.

Write to Paul Vigna at paul.vigna@wsj.com and Max Bernhard at Max.Bernhard@dowjones.com