U.S. Stocks Drop on Worries About Growth

By Paul Vigna

U.S. stocks fell sharply for a second consecutive session Wednesday as worries intensified about slowing U.S. manufacturing activity that could presage a possible economic downturn.

The start of the fourth quarter has tested investors' confidence -- the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slumped about 840 points, or 3.1%, over the past two sessions. The blue-chip index has now given up what were already meager gains over the prior 12 months, a period that encompassed both last year's fourth-quarter rout and this year's bounceback.

Despite a plethora of concerns this year -- a U.S.-China trade war, uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path, and a slowdown in corporate earnings -- U.S. investors consistently bet on continuing economic growth, even as markets overseas faltered.

That bet was upended after data Tuesday showed a gauge of U.S. factory activity contracted for the second consecutive month, falling to its lowest level since June 2009. Wednesday's private-sector jobs report, which showed the pace of job creation has slowed, added to the concerns about the health of the economy.

"It feels like one thing after another the last couple of days," said David Lafferty, chief market strategist at Natixis. Wednesday's jobs report was soft rather than outright weak, he said, but "within the context of other bad macro data the last couple of days, it's sort of piling on."

The Dow industrials fell 494.42 points, or 1.9%, to 26078.62 Wednesday, following a 1.3% drop in the previous session. Those declines put the index on pace for its worst start to quarter since the depths of the financial crisis in the fourth quarter of 2008, when it fell 19%.

The S&P 500 dropped 52.64 points, or 1.8%, to 2887.61, falling more than 1% in consecutive sessions for the first time this year. The last time the broad equity gauge dropped that much on back-to-back days was Dec. 24, 2018, when an end-of-year selloff nearly ended the long-running bull market.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 123.44 points, or 1.6%, to 7785.25.

All three major indexes are now negative for the past 12 months. They are holding on to double-digit percentage gains for 2019 after a brutal selloff last fall.

The stock market's declines were broad. All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 fell, as did all but one of the 30 blue-chip stocks in the Dow. Among the biggest losers were shares of big industrial and technology companies.

American Airlines Group dropped 5.3%, while aluminum parts manufacturer Arconic fell 4.2%. Apple lost 2.5% and Alphabet dropped 2.3%.

Investors ran for the safety of government bonds and gold. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note slid to 1.594%, from 1.651% Tuesday, as prices rose. Gold prices added 1.3%, climbing for a second consecutive session.

The selloff heightens the anxiety for two other consumer-focused reports this week -- the Institute for Supply Management's services sector report Thursday and Friday's payrolls report.

"So far the consumer has been the silver lining holding everything together," said Shawn Snyder, the head of investment strategy at Citi Personal Wealth Management.

Signs of weakness are emerging in the consumer space as well. Data last week showed that consumer spending slowed recently and businesses pulled back on investment.

Investors also will be parsing third-quarter earnings reports in the coming weeks for indications that the trade war with China is denting corporate profits. Earnings among companies in the S&P are expected to decline for the third consecutive quarter.

If the manufacturing slowdown spreads to the services sector, this would increase pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut rates again in October, said Stefan Schilbe, HSBC Germany's chief economist.

The market odds of at least one more Fed rate cut this year rose to 89%, up from 73% a week ago, according to data from CME Group.

Trade talks between the U.S. and China, meanwhile, are expected to resume next week in Washington. Investors have been particularly sensitive to trade headlines -- and any related tweets from President Trump -- in recent weeks.

Adding to the anxiety in markets , traders appear to have been surprised by news that presidential candidate Bernie Sanders canceled campaign appearances because of a health issue. If Mr. Sanders were to drop out, presumably most of his support would go to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, noted Art Cashin, who runs the NYSE floor operations of UBS. Ms. Warren is a longtime critic of banks and Wall Street.

"The last 200 to 300 points may have been a Bernie factor," Mr. Cashin wrote in a midday note.

Wednesday's ADP National Employment Report beat muted expectations -- the private sector added 135,000 jobs in September, versus estimates for 125,000 jobs. But the firm cut its August estimate by nearly 40,000, and the three-month average of 145,000 is down from 214,000 a year ago.

Markets overseas continued to react to disappointing economic data. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.7%, with Germany's DAX down 2.8%. South Korea's Kospi slumped nearly 2%.

Max Bernhard contributed to this article.

Write to Paul Vigna at paul.vigna@wsj.com