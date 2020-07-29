U.S. Stocks Edge Higher

By Joe Wallace and Dawn Lim

U.S. stocks inched higher Wednesday, holding their gains after Federal Reserve officials reiterated their support for an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 ticked up 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 85 points, or 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1%.

The Fed, as expected, left rates near-zero at the end of Wednesday's policy meeting. Investors next will turn their attention to Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET for clues on what strategy it will take in coming months.

The central bank on Tuesday said it would extend emergency lending programs that had been set to run through September by an additional three months to keep propping up activity during the pandemic.

The Fed moved rapidly in the midst of the market rout in March to pump money into the economy, buoying U.S. stocks. The S&P 500 is now up 0.4% for the year. Analysts said the recent stock gains are one sign that investors expect the Fed to continue supporting markets.

"It's very hard to fight the central bankers and the amount of fiscal stimulus that's been introduced into the system," said Chris Dillon, a capital markets investment specialist at T. Rowe Price Group Inc. "And more is expected to come."

The Fed's aggressive interventions have created new conundrums for how investors should calculate the risks of the assets they hold even as the pandemic has left millions unemployed, and upended how people live and work.

The dollar slipped Wednesday. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the U.S. currency against those of major trading partners, fell 0.3%.

In bond markets, the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose to 0.584%, from 0.581% Tuesday.

The world economy will operate at 90% capacity until a vaccine removes the need for social distancing and other prevention measures, said Samy Chaar, chief economist at Swiss private bank Lombard Odier.

Earnings at major U.S. companies have so far beaten the gloomy expectations of analysts. Just over a third of companies in the S&P 500 had reported through Tuesday, posting a 38% decline in earnings from a year earlier, according to FactSet. Still, 78% of firms topped forecasts.

In earnings-related news, General Electric fell 5% after the industrial conglomerate said it burned through less cash in the June quarter than it had previously warned. General Motors reported a smaller loss than analysts had expected, and shares fell 3%.

L Brands jumped more than 30% after the embattled retail company said it plans to lay off about 850 corporate employees. Advanced Micro Devices rose 13% after the chip maker reported higher earnings and lifted its sales forecast for the year.

Tech stocks held strong as the chief executives of Amazon.com, Apple, Facebook and Google appeared before Congress. The House Antitrust Subcommittee is investigating the market dominance of online platforms. The four stocks make up roughly a fifth of the S&P 500, according to FactSet.

Apple shares rose 1.1%, while Amazon, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet added about 0.5%.

"Scrutiny of the big tech firms is not new. It's been ongoing for some time," said Mona Mahajan, the U.S. investment strategist at Allianz Global Investors. She predicted that investors are buying tech stocks in hopes of profiting from a bounce after some tech firms report their quarterly results Thursday.

Ten of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 traded higher Wednesday. Utilities were the only group in the red, down 0.1%.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped less than 0.1%. China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced 2.1%, and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.2%.

