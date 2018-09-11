U.S. Stocks Edge Lower as Investors Parse Trade Developments

By Riva Gold

-- U.S. stocks edge lower

-- European shares slide; Hang Seng falls into bear market

-- Trade in focus

U.S. stocks edged lower Tuesday as investors continued to eye developments on global trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84 points, or 0.3%, to 25775 in early morning trading, while the S&P 500 declined 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite also fell, shedding 0.3%.

With little on the economic calendar Tuesday, trade negotiations remained in focus for many investors. Stocks in the U.S., as well as Europe and Asia, moved lower following media reports that China will ask the World Trade Organization for permission to impose sanctions on the U.S.

When it comes to trade disputes, "from an economic standpoint, there is very little potential upside but there is a lot of potential downside," said Abi Oladimeji, chief investment officer at Thomas Miller Investment. "That clearly is a negative, especially at a time when I think the global growth outlook is quite precarious."

Shares of materials and industrial companies led the S&P 500 lower, as investors sold trade sensitive stocks that have significant international exposure. Aerospace manufacturer Boeing and 3M, the maker of Post-It notes and industrial adhesives, fell 0.8% and 1.3%, respectively.

Separately, top trade officials from the U.S. and the European Union were in Brussels Monday working on a pact that would deliver on their presidents' earlier agreement to avert a trans-Atlantic economic fight by slashing tariffs and boosting commerce.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström said they had a "constructive" and "forward-looking" encounter, but provided no details. The two will look to complete a framework in November, the USTR said.

"Europe is a very export-oriented economy, and trade is probably more important to Europe than it is to the U.S.," said Eddie Perkin, chief equity-investment officer at Eaton Vance, noting trade worries have been an overhang on the region in recent weeks, but that valuations were starting to look attractive.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged down 0.5%, while a mixed session in Asia sent Hong Kong's Hang Seng down for a fifth session into bear market territory, defined as a 20% drop from a recent closing high.

The Shanghai Composite Index, meanwhile, declined 0.2% to close at its lowest level since January 2016.

Michael Wursthorn contributed to this article

