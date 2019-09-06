U.S. Stocks Edge Up After Jobs Report

By Avantika Chilkoti and Corrie Driebusch

U.S. stocks ticked higher Friday after the August jobs report showed hiring remained steady in a month racked by trade threats, though employers added slightly fewer jobs than analysts had expected.

The report underscored the delicate balance facing investors in recent months. They are on one hand deeply uneasy about signs economies around the world are slowing. Any threats to growth, be it from rising tariffs to political instability, can send markets reeling.

On the other hand, signs of slowdown are often met with central bank interference, such as the Federal Reserve cutting short-term interest rates--a boon for shares of U.S. companies.

Investors wrestled with those competing dynamics Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2% in early trading, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite lost about 0.1%.

The U.S. added 130,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the U.S. economy added 150,000 jobs during the month.

Investors watch the Labor Department data closely for signs of economic health, and August's jobs figures took on even more importance heading into the Federal Reserve's meeting later this month. Analysts at Barclays have flagged concerns that expectations of further interest-rate cuts from the Fed could be tempered by suggestions that the labor market is stronger than expected.

Federal Chairman Jerome Powell will make a speech in Zurich later Friday, which could provide further signals about future monetary policy.

"We had enough in the jobs report to back you away from recession fears, but it wasn't too hot either," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group, noting that he liked to see an increase in hours worked and an increase in average hourly earnings. However, "it still very much allows the Fed to cut rates."

The underwhelming report didn't do much to alter traders' expectations for Fed rate cuts. Federal-funds futures point to the market pricing in a 92% chance of the Fed lowering its benchmark rate by 25 basis points at its meeting later this month, just a hair lower than Thursday's 95%, according to CME Group. Market expectations for a 50-basis point cut remain at zero--unchanged over the past week.

The employment data comes on the heels of a rally in stock markets around the globe. As of Thursday's close, the S&P 500 is up 1.7% for the week and is less than 2% away from its July record. Friday appears poised to be another big day for U.S. stocks.

This week's gains come as trade tensions between the U.S. and China eased slightly and as political instability in Hong Kong and Great Britain appeared to make progress.

Government bond yields slipped after the jobs report, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note at 1.551%, versus 1.604% ahead of the data release. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

David Zahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton, said economic growth in the U.S. and China was ticking along, though markets remain jittery and focused on hopes for supportive policy from central banks.

The "doom and gloom" about the global economy is overdone, Mr. Zahn said. "This is all going to pass."

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.1% in recent trading, putting its weekly gains at roughly 1.8%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% on Friday, ending the week up 3.9%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.7%, closing out the week up 3.8%.

China's central bank reduced reserve requirements for lenders Friday, marking a fresh effort to support the economy. Analysts at Citi had flagged expectations of further policy easing last month as credit data deteriorated, including cuts in the reserve ratio. The move came after Asian stock markets had already closed.

The Russian central bank also cut its benchmark rate Friday, joining a wider drive for looser monetary policy around the world since the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time in a decade at its last meeting.

U.S. crude slipped 1.9% to $55.26 a barrel. Analysts have flagged concerns the price of oil could drop if the global economy slows, despite rising tensions between Iran and the U.S.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com and Corrie Driebusch at corrie.driebusch@wsj.com