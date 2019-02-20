U.S. Stocks Edge Up as Investors Track Trade Talks

By David Hodari and Amrith Ramkumar

U.S. stocks inched higher Wednesday, continuing a recent rally as investors awaited further details on U.S.-China trade talks and minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 19 points, or less than 0.1%, to 25910. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1%. Both benchmarks entered the day up about 11% for the year, putting the Dow industrials just 3.5% below last year's record and the S&P about 5% off its all-time high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.3%.

Cautious signals from the Fed about interest-rate increases and optimism about a U.S.-China trade agreement have sparked this year's market rebound.

President Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. may not increase tariffs on Chinese goods as scheduled after March 1, adding that the negotiating deadline is "not a magical date." With cabinet-level officials set to join the talks Thursday, some analysts are expecting upbeat news that could reinforce confidence in the global economy.

"We're hopeful that there's a positive outcome, whatever that looks like, " said Dave Campbell, a principal with San Francisco-based wealth-management firm BOS. "That's what the market is looking for."

Investors have been weighing reports that the U.S. wants Chinese assurances of a stable yuan to be part of any agreement. The prospect of currency controls being part of a trade deal comes after various remarks from Mr. Trump over the past year about his preference for a weaker dollar and less aggressive interest-rate policy.

Fears that the Fed was planning on raising rates too quickly roiled markets at the end of 2018, but the central bank has since soothed investors by signaling a pause. Still, some analysts say there are doubts about the Fed's future plans for rates and its balance-sheet runoff program given its rapid policy reversal in the past few months.

The minutes "should shed some light on the Fed's motivation for its shift in rhetoric at the January meeting and tell us how dovish it is. Investors are waiting to see whether we'll see an end to balance sheet normalization," said Ann-Katrin Petersen, investment strategist at Allianz Global Investors.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note edged up to 2.654%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.645% a session earlier. Yields rise as bond prices fall. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 other currencies, added less than 0.1%.

The dollar's recent declines have helped spur a rise in metals such as gold and copper by making them cheaper for overseas buyers. With both metals at their highest level in months, the S&P 500 materials sector added 1.5%.

Investors were also tracking the latest earnings results, as better-than-expected numbers from large companies this reporting season have also eased fears of a broad growth slowdown.

CVS Health tumbled 7.1% after it said it swung to a loss in the latest quarter and gave a lower-than-expected profit forecast for the year.

Devon Energy surged 12% following steady fourth-quarter production numbers and an increase to its dividend.

And chip maker Analog Devices added 2.9% after posting a 21% increase in quarterly profits from a year earlier.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 0.7%, buoyed by a rally in auto stocks.

Asian trading was also upbeat, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rising 1% and Japan's Nikkei climbing 0.6%.

