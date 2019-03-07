U.S. Stocks End Lower After the ECB Launches Fresh Stimulus Measures

By Akane Otani and David Hodari

U.S. stocks slid Thursday after the European Central Bank unveiled plans to deploy additional stimulus, raising fresh worries about the health of the global economy.

Lingering questions about trade relations and the world economy have weighed on the stock market's 2019 rebound. The ECB's messaging brought those worries to the forefront, showing investors that central bankers have become increasingly concerned about the slowdown across the eurozone.

The central bank said Thursday that it would leave interest rates unchanged at least through the end of the year, months longer than investors had previously expected. It also added that it would launch a fresh batch of ultracheap long-term bank loans.

While those moves showed the ECB was willing to take aggressive steps to try to stimulate growth, it also highlighted the extent to which the global economic outlook has dimmed over the past year, some analysts said.

"The big question is whether these policy adjustments are enough to avert a synchronized global downturn," said Jon Hill, managing director and rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets. "If the accommodation isn't sufficient, then we're maybe seeing the start of the end game."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 200.23 points, or 0.8%, to 25473.23, posting its fourth straight daily decline. The S&P 500 fell 22.52 points, or 0.8%, to 2748.93 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 84.46 points, or 1.1%, to 7421.46.

Declines were broad, dragging 10 of the S&P 500's 11 sectors lower and putting the broad index on track for its worst weekly slide since December.

Bank stocks were particularly hard hit by the selling. Morgan Stanley declined 45 cents, or 1.1%, to $41.17, Goldman Sachs fell $1.97, or 1%, to $192.77 and JPMorgan Chase shed 75 cents, or 0.7%, to $102.97.

Meanwhile, European stocks suffered their biggest one-day slide in a month, with the Stoxx Europe 600 ending down 0.4% and erasing its gains for the week.

In another sign of pessimism, the euro fell 1.1% against the U.S. dollar and yields on Italian and German government debt declined.

Bond yields, which fall as prices rise, typically retreat when investors are skeptical about prospects for growth and inflation.

Over recent months, central banks around the world have flagged a weakening global economy as reason to hold off of normalizing monetary policy.

The ECB's move Thursday only strengthened traders' conviction that interest rates are likely to remain lower for longer, helping send bond yields lower.

In the U.S., the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield -- used as a reference rate for everything from mortgages to student debt -- fell to 2.637% from 2.692% Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year German bund closed at 0.069% -- its lowest settle since October 2016 -- compared with 0.128% on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb. Yields fall when bond prices rise.

Moves in the futures market also showed traders pricing in a higher probability of the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates by year-end. Federal-funds futures, used by traders to bet on central-bank policy, implied a 14% chance of the Fed lowering rates, a jump from 5.9% Wednesday, according to CME Group.

The downbeat trading session in the U.S. and Europe followed a mixed session in Asia.

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average lost 0.7%, weighed down by declines in technology shares.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.1%, among the few major indexes in Asia to end the day higher.

U.S. trade figures released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed that the country's deficit in goods hit a record in 2018 despite President Trump's attempts to close the gap.

Those figures are unlikely to diminish the Trump administration's desire to sign a trade agreement with China, some investors said.

The motivation is "clearly there to make a deal -- whether that's on the Chinese side because of the economic slowdown or on the U.S. side to get something done," said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth.

Indications that the U.S. and China are close to reaching a trade deal should support share prices, although some investors believe that markets have largely priced in an easing of trade tensions.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com and David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com