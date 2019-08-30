U.S. Stocks End a Volatile Month With Modest Daily Gain

By Caitlin Ostroff and Michael Wursthorn

U.S. stocks relinquished most of their early-morning advance to cap off a volatile month but remained on track to notch their biggest weekly gains since June.

Stocks, including shares of technology, consumer discretionary and communication companies, gave up gains from earlier in the session, and ended the day near flat. The reversal followed comments from President Trump who said on Twitter that the U.S. doesn't "have a tariff problem...we have a Fed problem," along with signs that Americans' are growing more pessimistic on the economy.

The session resembled much of what investors have faced throughout August: A volatile stretch of trading that pulled major indexes lower and sent investors fleeing into haven assets, such as gold and U.S. Treasurys.

Investors got somewhat of a reprieve from that pressure this week after conciliatory remarks from both the U.S. and China soothed markets. That gave all three major indexes their first weekly gain since July even with Friday's mixed session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 41 points, or 0.2%, to 26403 and the S&P 500 rose less than 0.1% as of 4 p.m. E.T. Technology stocks were hit though, sending the Nasdaq Composite Index 0.1% lower.

President Trump said at the beginning of the week that he thought China wanted to make a trade deal, easing investors' concerns of a further escalation in tensions and sending the S&P 500 up more than 1% on Monday. Following a sideways trading session Tuesday, the S&P 500 climbed higher in subsequent sessions, putting it on course to snap a four-week losing streak.

But without a solid trade deal, both the U.S. and China remain at odds, leaving the stock market and other assets at risk of further swings following the Labor Day holiday next week, analysts and investors said.

Both the U.S. and China are set to impose new tariffs each other's goods on Sunday and additional levies are scheduled to take effect later this year. Tariffs pressure corporate profit margins, crimp spending and could start to have an impact on consumers, analysts have said.

"I'm doubtful the administration seeks a grand bargain or even a multiyear trade truce in the next four to six weeks," said Barry Bannister, head of institutional equity strategy at Stifel Financial Corp. "It's about winning and he [Mr. Trump] are going to be pretty hard pressed not to push hard."

Oliver Jones, a senior markets economist at Capital Economics, said given the August political volatility, it is hard to know what the reaction will be if the tariffs go into effect.

"It's really hard to pin down exactly what's priced in," he said.

Tariffs appear to be taking a bigger toll on Americans. U.S. household sentiment fell in August from a month earlier, according to the University of Michigan, registering its biggest drop since December 2012, amid concerns over the trade war.

Those fears have driven prices of haven assets higher. Gold added 0.3%, extending its run this month to more than 7%, while Treasury yields fell further. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.518% Friday from more than 2% in late July.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said he expects gains in the equities market to be temporary. The S&P 500 has had three declines of at least 2.5% in August, the most in nearly eight years. The volatility will likely continue amid new tariffs, weak earnings expectations and depending on how much the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates.

On Friday, shares of technology and consumer discretionary companies led the S&P 500 lower. Industrial and financial stocks, two sectors that had been hard hit over the last month, rose about 0.5% each.

In corporate news, shares of Campbell Soup climbed 8.6% after it posted stronger quarterly results than expected. Shares of Big Lots rose 3.5% after the company reported higher-than-expected earnings.

And Tesla rose 2% after China said it would exempt 16 of the electric-car maker's models from purchase tax.

Ian Williams, an economics and strategy research analyst at Peel Hunt, said in addition to the positive reaction from investors to recent comments from the U.S. and Chinese governments, some of the strength in stocks reflected end-of-month positioning.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.7%. Most Asian indexes outside of China advanced, with Japan's Nikkei 225 up 1.2% and South Korea's Kospi up 1.8%. The Shanghai Composite edged down 0.2% and stocks in Shenzhen slipped 0.7%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged up 0.1% following the cancellation of a weekend demonstration, but remained on pace for one of its biggest monthly drops in years, down 7% in August. Hong Kong stocks have been weighed by intensifying protests that have hurt the local economy and prompted concerns about a recession.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com and Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com