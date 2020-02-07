U.S. Stocks End the Day Lower, Paring Week's Gains

By Joe Wallace and Gunjan Banerji

Stocks dropped Friday but held onto strong weekly gains as investors parsed the latest read on U.S. job growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 277 points, or 0.9%, as of 4 p.m. Eastern time, after rising for a fourth consecutive day to close at a record Thursday.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both lost 0.5%. All three indexes finished the week with gains of about 3% or more.

Investors analyzed the strength of the U.S. job market, a crucial indicator of the economy's health, after the Labor Department said the U.S. economy added 225,000 jobs in January, beating expectations and putting the jobless rate at 3.6%. Wages increased 3.1% from a year earlier.

"It's hard not to like it," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, of the jobs data. Still, Mr. Kinahan said the market decline appeared to be people taking profits ahead of the weekend after a week of strong gains.

Major U.S. stock indexes had recouped their steep losses from last week, rising in recent days to close at records Thursday. China slashing tariffs helped boost sentiment among traders and investors, while corporate earnings have continued to largely beat expectations.

However, the rising number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worried some investors, with the death toll climbing and diagnosed patients topping 31,500. In Singapore, the government on Friday raised its alert level, citing three new cases of infected people who have no known links to previous cases or recent travel history to China.

"We have seen an acceleration in the number of new cases and deaths, so I think there are some concerns about that, and whether the acceleration continues or whether they've got it under control," said Paul Flood, a fund manager at Newton Investment Management. "If it extends from a three-month to a six-month or nine-month slowdown, then that would be concerning."

This anxiety cropped up in the market for government bonds. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell to 1.582%, from 1.644% Thursday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Shares of manufacturing giants like Caterpillar and Boeing, which are exposed to the global economy, took big hits Friday, falling 2.4% and 1.4%, respectively, dragging on the Dow.

Other commodity prices also fell. Copper futures dropped 1.5% to $2.55 a pound in recent trading following reports that Chinese importers had declared force majeure on purchases of the metal because of disruption caused by coronavirus. China accounts for about half of global copper demand, making the price of the metal highly sensitive to swings in demand from the world's second-largest economy.

Uber Technologies rose 9.5% after the ride hailing and food delivery company said it would reach a measure of profitability a year sooner than previously expected. Rival Lyft gained 4.4%.

Shares of eBay dropped 4.3% after Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, abandoned its pursuit of the e-commerce platform. Intercontinental Exchange rose 2.4%.

The Stoxx Europe 600, which has also been trading at all-time highs, dropped 0.3% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3%.

The euro fell to a four-month low of $1.095 after fresh data showed German industrial activity unexpectedly plunged 3.5% in December from the prior month. Economists had expected a slight uptick. Exports in the final month of 2019 also climbed more slowly than the consensus estimate. Industrial production fell in France, the eurozone's second-largest economy behind Germany, and in Spain.

The data paint a picture that is "quite inconsistent about where you're seeing strength and weakness" in Europe, said Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "There are some green shoots of optimism, but admittedly you have to look harder for them than you do in the U.S."

Oil prices fell as traders awaited news on whether the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will reduce production in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Russia, which initially resisted Saudi Arabia's efforts to make deeper output cuts, may reveal its stance next week, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday, according to Reuters. Brent-crude futures slipped 0.3% to $54.79 a barrel in recent trading.

