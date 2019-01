U.S. Stocks End the Week With Gains -- Update

By Riva Gold and Corrie Driebusch

U.S. stocks rose Friday, recouping much of their losses from earlier in the week, as mostly positive earnings results and a report that the Federal Reserve will maintain a larger portfolio of Treasury securities helped boost investor sentiment.

The bounceback highlights the resiliency of U.S. stocks in 2019 even in the face of shaky data from China and consumer wariness. The partial government shutdown and trade tensions have given some investors pause, but the Fed and corporate executives have been voices of calm.

Major indexes rallied Friday after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Fed may end its portfolio wind-down sooner than previously expected. That means it would hold more U.S. Treasurys, which would help support the U.S. economy and markets.

Also buoying sentiment was another batch of encouraging corporate results and commentary from executives. With results in from 22% of the companies in the S&P 500, earnings are expected to increase 11% from a year earlier, according to FactSet.

In Friday's session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.96 points, or 0.7%, to 24737.20; the S&P 500 added 22.43 points, or 0.8%, to 2664.76; and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 91.40 points, or 1.3%, to 7164.86. Stocks held their gains as President Trump spoke about a deal reached Friday to temporarily reopen the federal government.

Both the Dow industrials and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite notched their fifth consecutive weekly gains thanks to Friday's rise, while the S&P 500's weekly loss shrunk to 0.2%.

The indexes started the week with losses after four consecutive weeks of advances. Weighing on stocks was data Monday that showed China's economy grew at the slowest pace in nearly three decades last year, while Germany's Ifo Institute on Friday showed the country's business sentiment deteriorated sharply in January.

"We've got slowing in China, some issues in Europe and Brexit in the U.K., but the overall environment is still a reasonably good one, and I think you're beginning to see that when these companies come out and report earnings," said Peter Heilbron, a senior investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management. "You're still seeing positive growth, just not as robust as we'd hoped for."

Late Thursday, Starbucks reported sales climbed at U.S. cafes at the end of the year, beating expectations for the quarter. Shares of the coffee giant gained $2.35, or 3.6%, to $67.09.

Not all corporate earnings were upbeat. Shares of Intel, sometimes considered a barometer for the global economy, fell 2.72, or 5.5%, to 47.04 after it warned of slowing demand for data-center chips in 2019, just a day after semiconductor stocks enjoyed their best session in years.

Still, "the mantra is 'not as bad as feared' for earnings," said Justin Wiggs, managing director in equity trading at Stifel Nicolaus.

Friday's gains extended to major indexes around the world.

The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.6% after narrowly snapping a three-day losing streak in the previous session. Markets in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea closed at least 1% higher.

Most of Friday's gains in Europe and Asia came from more economically sensitive corners of the market including banks, autos, industrials and energy companies, which have also been at the forefront of January's rebound in stocks. That came after steep falls in those sectors in the final weeks of 2018 as investors rapidly grew pessimistic about the global economic outlook.

With positioning on stocks very light going into the start of the year, particularly in those sectors, a rebound was due to happen even if the economic data failed to improve, some analysts said.

"I think what you've seen [in the past four weeks] is the low-hanging fruit going -- the easy bounce. From now on, what you need to see is earnings," said Christopher Mahon, director of asset-allocation research at Barings. "Anyone who is bullish is going to be hanging their hat on the earnings reports, and anyone bearish is going to follow the purchasing managers' indexes down," he said.

In Asian trading, Japan's Nikkei rose 1% Friday to end the week 0.5% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.7% Friday and 1.8% for the week, supported by gains in tech companies. Index heavyweight Tencent Holdings rose more than 4% after China cleared some of its pending game approvals following the end of a regulatory freeze.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4%, erasing its loss for the week.

Despite recent shaky data, "We're still positioned as if the fundamentals haven't materially changed," said Christopher Peel, chief investment officer at Tavistock Investments, who favors both U.S. and Chinese stocks in his portfolios. "The global growth outlook is slowing, but it's pretty marginal," he said.

