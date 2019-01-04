Log in
U.S. Stocks Extend Gains as Powell Speaks

01/04/2019 | 04:48pm CET

By David Hodari and Corrie Driebusch

*US Stocks Extend Gains as Powell Speaks

*S&P Up 2.7% at Session High; DJIA Rises 2.6%

Article below will update

U.S. stocks rose Friday, bouncing back from their worst two-day start to a year since 2000 as stronger-than-expected hiring in December signaled a strengthening U.S. labor market.

The numbers suggest a healthier U.S. economy than some investors and economists anticipated after waves of volatility swept through stock and bond markets in recent weeks amid fears of slowing growth around the world.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 450 points, or 2%, in recent trading. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.1% and 2.4%, respectively. Major indexes were led higher by tech companies and stocks most heavily exposed to the Chinese economy, such as Caterpillar, after China confirmed a two-day meeting with U.S. representatives to work to resolve the countries' trade dispute.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys, meanwhile, was last up to 2.639% from 2.557% late Thursday. Yields rise as prices fall.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased a seasonally adjusted 312,000 in December, the Labor Department said Friday, the biggest jump since February. Average hourly earnings rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% from November and 3.2% from December 2017, the best full-year gain since 2008.

Every month investors parse jobs reports for clues on the health of the U.S. economy and for their significance to Federal Reserve monetary policy, which has given investors cause for concern in recent months. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal forecast the addition of 176,000 jobs to the U.S. economy in December.

"These numbers are not consistent with a recession in 2019," said Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer for wealth and investment management at Wells Fargo & Co. He added that while he expects global growth and U.S. economic growth to slow this year, he believes many investors have become too pessimistic.

Since late September, the S&P 500 has fallen more than 16% through Thursday's close, while the Nasdaq Composite was off more than 20% from its late-August high. Weak manufacturing data and a sales warning from Apple Inc. shook the markets on Thursday, sending the Dow industrials down more than 650 points.

"The thing investors are wrestling with is this disconnect between a U.S. economy growing at a pretty good pace and valuations pricing in so much downside," said Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald. "We have the feeling that markets aren't likely to stay negative for an entire year if the economic data remains relatively upbeat."

Oil prices began their rally earlier this week when production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies came into effect. U.S.-traded crude oil on Friday rose 3.5% to $48.75 a barrel.

Stock markets also rallied in Asia, where the Shanghai Composite Index, the Shenzhen A-Share and the Hang Seng all rose more than 2%. Japan's Nikkei returned to trading after a public holiday to drop 2.3% in a delayed reaction to losses across global markets earlier in the week.

Around the globe stocks also rose, while haven assets also reversed their moves from earlier in the week. China-exposed equities outperformed in Europe. The broader index climbed 2.1%, also buoyed by its energy constituents, which rose partly on the continuing resurgence in energy prices.

The Japanese yen relinquished some of its sharp Thursday gains and was down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Markets rallied ahead of the release of those U.S. jobs figures, after China's commerce ministry said that a U.S. trade delegation led by Deputy Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will visit China on Monday and Tuesday. Equities markets also showed some relief after House Democrats passed a spending package aimed at reopening the federal government, even though adoption by the Senate appeared unlikely.

Upbeat data from a private gauge of China's services sector, as well as a move by the People's Bank of China to support growth by lowering banks' reserve-requirement ratio, also supported Asian markets.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com and Corrie Driebusch at corrie.driebusch@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.04% 2464.36 End-of-day quote.-1.34%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.57% 23293.25 Delayed Quote.0.08%
HANG SENG 2.13% 25576.4 Real-time Quote.-3.11%
NASDAQ 100 3.42% 6366.8097 Delayed Quote.0.49%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.29% 6686.2993 Delayed Quote.0.46%
NIKKEI 225 -2.39% 19536.39 Real-time Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 2.63% 2515.35 Delayed Quote.0.13%
WTI 4.40% 48.55 Delayed Quote.0.00%
