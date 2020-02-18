U.S. Stocks Fall After Apple's Sales Warning

By Anna Hirtenstein and Karen Langley

U.S. stocks fell Tuesday after Apple warned that its revenue may be lower than forecast due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, one of the most significant indications yet of the impact on multinational businesses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 266 points, or 0.9%, and the S&P 500 slid 0.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5%.

Shares of Apple declined 2.8%. The technology giant said revenue this quarter won't reach its targeted range of $63 billion to $67 billion as the virus has limited iPhone production and curtailed demand in China, where it derives close to 20% of its revenue.

"This is a reality check that it's really happening," said Kit Juckes, a macro strategist at Société Générale. "While it's not a big surprise that the global economy has been affected all the way to California tech, some people take this as a confirmation."

The full economic impact of the coronavirus is still unclear. The outbreak forced companies to shut down their Chinese operations temporarily, while travel bans and restrictions on movement in public spaces led to a slowdown in consumer spending and industrial production in the world's second-largest economy. The number of new cases of people diagnosed with the virus rose sharply last week, indicating that it isn't yet contained.

While U.S. stocks lost ground Tuesday, major indexes remain close to all-time highs. The S&P 500 has hit a dozen new record closes in 2020.

Investors eager for fresh clues about the state of the economy parsed data Tuesday showing that a measure of U.S. home-builder confidence edged down in February but remains near a two-decade high. On Friday, a survey from the University of Michigan showed Americans' economic outlook rose strongly in early February.

"Recent data has been leaning toward the stronger side, particularly around the labor market," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management. "Consumer sentiment appears to be elevated still, and equities have kind of hung in there over this time frame. We think overall the U.S. is still in pretty good shape."

Among individual stocks Tuesday, Franklin Resources gained 4.9% after it agreed to buy Legg Mason and form a $1.5 trillion-asset manager. Kroger rose 5% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it had bought a $500 million stake in the company.

Packaged food company Conagra Brands slid 7.9% after it cut its outlook for the year.

Elsewhere, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.4%, while most major markets in Asia closed down, with the Hang Seng Index falling 1.5%.

Among European equities, HSBC Holdings fell 6.6% after Europe's largest bank by assets said it would cut 35,000 jobs and shed $100 billion in assets as it scales back operations in both the U.S. and Europe.

Oil prices slumped on renewed uncertainty about energy demand from China. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 1% to trade at $57.10 a barrel.

Investors directed capital into haven assets amid the fresh concerns about the global economy. The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasurys slipped to 1.546%, from 1.587% on Friday. Gold rallied 1.3%.

