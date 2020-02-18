Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

U.S. Stocks Fall After Apple's Sales Warning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 04:53pm EST

By Anna Hirtenstein and Karen Langley

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Tuesday after Apple warned its revenue may be lower than forecast due to the coronavirus in China, one of the most significant indications yet of the outbreak's impact on multinational businesses.

The blue-chip index fell 165.89 points, or 0.6%, to 29232.19. The S&P 500 lost 9.87 points, or 0.3%, to 3370.29.

After spending most of the day in negative territory, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite turned positive in the afternoon, gaining 1.57 points, less than 0.1%, to 9732.74, a new record close.

Shares of Apple declined $5.95, or 1.8%, to $319 after the technology giant said revenue this quarter won't reach its targeted range of $63 billion to $67 billion as the virus has limited iPhone production and curtailed demand in China.

"This is a reality check that it's really happening," said Kit Juckes, a macro strategist at Société Générale. "While it's not a big surprise that the global economy has been affected all the way to California tech, some people take this as a confirmation."

Weeks after concerns over the coronavirus outbreak began to jolt markets, the extent to which the global economy will suffer remains unclear. The outbreak forced companies to shut down their Chinese operations temporarily, while travel bans and restrictions on movement in public spaces led to a slowdown in consumer spending and industrial production in the world's second-largest economy. The number of new cases of people diagnosed with the virus rose sharply last week, indicating that it isn't yet contained.

Although the S&P 500 and the Dow lost ground Tuesday, major indexes remain close to all-time highs. The S&P 500 has hit a dozen record closes in 2020, after climbing 29% in 2019.

Investors eager for fresh clues about the state of the economy parsed data Tuesday showing that a measure of U.S. home-builder confidence edged down in February but remains near a two-decade high. On Friday, a survey from the University of Michigan showed Americans' economic outlook rose strongly in early February.

"Recent data has been leaning toward the stronger side, particularly around the labor market," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management. "Consumer sentiment appears to be elevated still, and equities have kind of hung in there over this time frame. We think overall the U.S. is still in pretty good shape."

Among individual stocks Tuesday, Franklin Resources gained $1.69, or 6.9%, to $26.05 after it agreed to buy Legg Mason and form a $1.5 trillion-asset manager. Kroger rose $1.48, or 5.2%, or $29.71 after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it had bought a stake in the company.

Packaged food company Conagra Brands slid $2.01, or 6.1%, to $30.68 after it cut its outlook for the year.

Elsewhere, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.4%, while most major markets in Asia closed down, with the Hang Seng Index falling 1.5%.

Amid fresh concerns about the global economy, investors directed capital into haven assets. The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasurys slipped to 1.555%, from 1.587% on Friday. Gold rallied 1.1% to its highest settle value since April 1, 2013.

Write to Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com and Karen Langley at karen.langley@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.56% 29232.19 Delayed Quote.3.01%
HANG SENG -1.53% 27548.1 Real-time Quote.-0.76%
NASDAQ 100 0.06% 9629.802428 Delayed Quote.10.20%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.02% 9732.743207 Delayed Quote.8.45%
S&P 500 -0.29% 3370.29 Delayed Quote.4.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
04:55pApple's Virus Warning Takes Bite Out of Chip-Maker Stocks -- Update
DJ
04:53pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After Apple's Sales Warning
DJ
04:51pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P 500 decline after Apple's sales warning
RE
04:35pStocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
04:27pStocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
04:26pStocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
04:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After Apple's Sales Warning
DJ
04:06pTSX rises 0.06% to 17,858.34
RE
03:12pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After Apple's Sales Warning
DJ
01:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After Apple's Sales Warning
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..
2NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
3Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group