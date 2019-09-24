Log in
U.S. Stocks Fall As Focus Builds on Trump

09/24/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

By Karen Langley and Anna Isaac

U.S. stocks turned lower Tuesday as calls for President Trump's impeachment gained momentum and disappointing economic data renewed concerns about slowing growth.

Major indexes swung sharply on political headlines during the session. After opening slightly higher, stocks tumbled on reports that House Democratic leaders plan to hold an all-caucus meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to pursue the impeachment of President Trump.

The indexes then pared some of those losses after Mr. Trump said he would release a transcript of a call with the Ukrainian president that has come under fire in recent days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung about 375 points from its high to its low.

Reports in recent days have suggested Mr. Trump pressed Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would make an announcement at 5 p.m. ET, following the Democrats' meeting..

The Dow industrials fell 92 points, or 0.3%, after earlier rising as much as 129 points. The S&P 500 dropped 0.6%, as nine of its 11 sectors slumped. Only the consumer staples and utilities sectors--both of which are seen as safety plays--were holding onto gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 1.8%.

Meanwhile, new data on consumer confidence and manufacturing added to the downbeat sentiment, intensifying worries that economic weakness elsewhere in the world could spread to the U.S. T

Investors have cited strong consumer confidence as a bulwark supporting the U.S. economy, so the Conference Board's announcement that its consumer confidence index had fallen in September--and by more than economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal expected--chipped away at that reason for optimism. A gauge of softening manufacturing activity across mid-Atlantic states was a disheartening sign of weakness after overall U.S. industrial production rose in August.

Stocks had initially opened higher on hopes that trade tensions between the U.S. and China could be showing signs of a thaw. On Monday night, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business that high-level talks will start again the week after next, while other media reported Chinese importers recently bought a sizable amount of U.S. soybeans.

Investors have been preoccupied with trade-related news in recent months, parsing headlines for signs of progress in the long-simmering dispute with China.

Albert Brenner, director of asset allocation strategy at People's United Advisors, said it appears the relative calm in the market in recent days has drawn from hopes of progress on resolving some aspects of the China trade dispute, while positive economic data has also helped.

But the amount of uncertainty in the market has led People's United to reduce its position in U.S. stocks, he said.

"If the market isn't confident, the possibility that there could be significant negative reactions to news, even if it's transitory, that could occur," Mr. Brenner said. "We just don't think now is the time to be having extra money on the table in risk assets, and equities in particular."

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 edged up less than 0.1%, following a session of gains in Asia. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.2%.

"It's a relatively small move, and what we've seen in recent days has been relatively thin, lacking conviction," said Larry Hatheway, group head of investment solutions and chief economist at GAM investment. "Market participants are facing a conflicted news environment. The markets are really treading water."

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.647% Tuesday from 1.704% Monday. Bond yields fall as prices rise.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.28% 2985.34 End-of-day quote.19.51%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.60% 26800.69 Delayed Quote.15.47%
HANG SENG 0.30% 26282.43 Real-time Quote.1.39%
NASDAQ 100 -1.36% 7717.372194 Delayed Quote.23.60%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.41% 8002.211093 Delayed Quote.22.34%
S&P 500 -0.85% 2967.83 Delayed Quote.19.34%
