U.S. Stocks Fall, But Post Big Weekly Gains

02/07/2020 | 05:23pm EST

By Joe Wallace and Gunjan Banerji

U.S. stocks posted their biggest weekly gains in months, capping a volatile period that included stronger-than-expected data and uncertainty about the economic impact of the viral outbreak in China.

Major stock indexes recouped January's losses in recent days, rising to close at records Thursday. Worries about economic growth around the world that preoccupied investors just days ago appear to have eased as corporate earnings and employment data have beaten expectations. Meanwhile, China outlined plans to slash tariffs, helping boost sentiment among traders and investors.

But the rally paused Friday, snapping a four-session winning streak for all three major U.S. indexes.

"Volatility in markets is going to be here for a while," said Marc Pfeffer, chief investment officer at CLS Investments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 277.26 points, or 0.9%, to 29102.51 Friday, pulling back from Thursday's record. The S&P 500 fell 18.07 points, or 0.5%, to 3327.71. Both indexes still posted their biggest weekly point gains since June 2019.

The Nasdaq Composite lost 51.64 points, or 0.5%, to 9520.51 Friday, capping its best week on a point and percentage basis since November 2018.

The rising toll of the coronavirus has worried some investors, with the death toll climbing and the number of diagnosed patients topping 31,500. A public backlash is escalating in China over the government's handling of the epidemic after a doctor died. In Singapore, the government on Friday raised its alert level, citing three new cases of infected people who have no known links to previous cases or recent travel history to China.

"We have seen an acceleration in the number of new cases and deaths, so I think there are some concerns about that, and whether the acceleration continues or whether they've got it under control," said Paul Flood, a fund manager at Newton Investment Management. "If it extends from a three-month to a six-month or nine-month slowdown, then that would be concerning."

Many U.S. firms expect the virus to dent their revenue and China's economic growth this year.

Still, fresh data showed that the U.S. labor market, a crucial indicator of the economy's health, remains on a strong footing. The Labor Department said the U.S. economy added 225,000 jobs in January, beating expectations and putting the jobless rate at 3.6%. Wages increased 3.1% from a year earlier.

"It's hard not to like it," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, of the jobs data. Mr. Kinahan said the market decline appeared to be people taking profits ahead of the weekend after a week of gains.

Shares of manufacturing giants like Caterpillar and Boeing, which are exposed to the global economy, took big hits Friday, falling 2.8% and 1.4%, respectively, dragging on the Dow.

Some investors turned to the safety of government bonds.The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell to 1.578%, from 1.644% Thursday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Commodity prices also declined. Copper futures dropped 1.5% to $2.56 a pound following reports that Chinese importers had declared force majeure on purchases of the metal because of disruption caused by coronavirus. China accounts for about half of global copper demand, making the price of the metal highly sensitive to swings in demand from the world's second-largest economy.

In corporate news, Uber Technologies rose 9.5% after the ride hailing and food delivery company said it would reach a measure of profitability a year sooner than previously expected. Rival Lyft gained 5.3%.

Shares of eBay dropped 4.7% after Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, abandoned its pursuit of the e-commerce platform. Intercontinental Exchange rose 2.8%.

The Stoxx Europe 600, which has also been trading at all-time highs, dropped 0.3% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3%.

Elsewhere the euro fell to a four-month low of $1.095 after fresh data showed German industrial activity unexpectedly plunged 3.5% in December from the prior month. Economists had expected a slight uptick. Exports in the final month of 2019 also climbed more slowly than the consensus estimate. Industrial production fell in France, the eurozone's second-largest economy behind Germany, and in Spain.

The data paint a picture that is "quite inconsistent about where you're seeing strength and weakness" in Europe, said Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "There are some green shoots of optimism, but admittedly you have to look harder for them than you do in the U.S."

Write to Joe Wallace at Joe.Wallace@wsj.com and Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com

