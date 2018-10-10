U.S. Stocks Fall Sharply as Bond Yields Keep Climbing

By Michael Wursthorn

U.S. stocks dropped sharply Wednesday as an ongoing surge in Treasury yields pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average down about 400 points and put the S&P 500 on pace for its longest losing streak in nearly two years.

The selloff put both indexes on track for their biggest losses in a single day since late June, while the S&P 500 was poised to slide for a fifth straight session.

Fast-rising bond yields and signs of inflation have spooked investors that profit margins could narrow, sparking one of the biggest downturns of the year among shares of fast-growing companies that have benefited from a decade of near-zero interest rates.

The selling undercut the strong gains companies like Amazon.com, Netflix and Salesforce.com have contributed to the stock market this year and left some investors who hold those shares flat-footed.

"Investors are selling the winners and where the momentum has been," said Mark Stoeckle, chief executive of Adams Funds, whose funds own stocks like Netflix and Salesforce. "We're trying to stay really disciplined and make sure we're not overreacting to what the market's doing, but this is always a hard environment."

Technology stocks have been a major contributor to the 9 1/2 year rally. Investors savored their massive profit margins and exponential sales growth, and many showed a willingness to push valuation multiples to the upper limits of the stock market.

But the combination of rising interest rates and surging bond yields have upended the stock market's status quo, several analysts said. With the Federal Reserve's easy-money policies coming to an end, several analysts and investors are more willing to call for an investment shift that favors shares of more durable companies such as health-care firms and banks over the highflying tech stocks that powered the long-running rally.

"There's a tug of war in the market," said Quincy Krosby, a market strategist at Prudential Financial. "Is the business cycle slowing down to the point it's looking like a recession at some point or not."

The S&P 500 fell 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 365 points, or 1.4%, to 26063. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.2%.

On Wednesday, investors appeared willing to take risk off the table. While tech, communications and consumer discretionary stocks all fell more than 1.5%, shares of health-care companies were off just 0.7%.

Industrial and material stocks were also knocked back 2.3% and 1.4%, respectively, as investors worried that rising rates would eat into their profits at a time when many of those companies are already coping with higher commodity costs and rising wages.

More defensive stocks fared better Wednesday: Consumer staples and utilities, which investors tend to like for their attractive dividends and relative stability, were the only two sectors to post gains in recent trading.

As stocks fell further from their record highs, bond yields resumed their climb higher. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 3.222% from 3.208% a day earlier, further building on their September gain, which was the biggest in a month since January.

If bond yields continue their torrid climb, several money managers and analysts predicted further pain for the stock market, even with the S&P 500 on the cusp of reporting its third straight quarter of double-digit profit growth.

"The speed of the move has made equity markets wobbly and rising rates on bonds and cash make for increased competition with stocks," said Ed Campbell, a senior portfolio manager at QMA, the $128 billion quant-equity arm of PGIM.

The head of the New York Federal Reserve Bank said he expects the U.S. central bank to return its target interest rate to normal or neutral rate levels within "the next year or so," then enabling the Fed to respond to unexpected moves in the economy at large.

The Fed has raised rates eight times over the past three years, with markets now focusing on when the increases would stop. The central bank is expected to raise rates again in December.

Declines were just as bad in Europe, which saw stocks suffer their biggest fall since late June as well. The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 1.6% to extend its loss for the year to 5.7%.

