U.S. Stocks Fall as Jobless Claims Tick Higher

By Caitlin Ostroff and Michael Wursthorn

U.S. stocks wavered Thursday, but remained near their highest levels ever, as investors reassessed the pace of the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Shares of technology stocks, including Apple, Facebook and Microsoft, rose in morning trading, helping to steady the stock market and lift major indexes up from their lows of the session. But several other major stock sectors fell, including shares of energy, financial, health-care, consumer staples and industrial companies.

The tug of war left the S&P 500 little changed from where it closed a day earlier. The broad index was recently up less than 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 40 points, or 0.1%, to 27651. And the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5% thanks to gains from the stock market's tech heavyweights.

The activity reflected downbeat investor sentiment since Wednesday afternoon when the Federal Reserve released minutes of last month's meeting showing officials believe further government intervention is needed to help the economy fully recovery from the pandemic. Not helping matters was an uptick in weekly jobless claims back above more than one million last week, according to Labor Department data released Thursday morning.

And lawmakers remain deadlocked on a new round of stimulus.

For investors, the latest developments forced some to reassess how much more stocks can gain when many believe the market is already priced for perfection. The S&P 500 is within 1% of its all-time closing high, which was set on Tuesday, while the economy remains well below pre-pandemic levels. And a growing number believe a vaccine may be the only way to truly stop the virus.

"The market is reflecting that we function a lot better than any of us would've thought if you laid out the current scenario a year ago," said Stephen Lee, founding principal of Logan Capital, which manages $3 billion. "But it hasn't been even in terms of businesses. And the question becomes what's next."

Michael Bell, a global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, added that some investors were disappointed by indications in the Fed minutes that policy makers don't currently see the need for a new tool to cap yields on short- and medium-term Treasury.

Increased government spending, combined with measures from the Fed to make borrowing cheap, would drive the recovery and boost inflation, according to Mr. Bell. Without that, he said stock indexes may struggle to move higher.

"It has been a real grind to get to this point and if we look back at what's happened from March to now, that's really been on the back of policy makers," said Seema Shah, chief strategist for Principal Global Investors. "It makes sense the market won't go higher until you have policy makers agree."

Shares of Apple and Facebook both rose at least 1.5%, while Microsoft added 1%. Those three companies, along with Amazon.com and Google parent Alphabet, make up a quarter of the S&P 500, giving them considerable sway over the market.

The gains followed a 2.2% move in shares of Intel. Shares of the chip maker rose after it disclosed plans to spend $10 billion on its own stock by the end of the year.

Among consumer discretionary stocks, L Brands added nearly 7% after the retailer reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter.

Meanwhile, energy stocks slid 1.4% in recent trading. The sector turned lower after major producers said demand was taking longer to recover from the Covid-19 shock than they had expected. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, which have been cutting production to bolster prices, said Wednesday the market remained fragile and pointed to a resurgence in virus cases as a threat to the recovery in fuel consumption.

Financial stocks also fell, shedding 0.9%, followed by smaller losses in the health-care, industrial and consumer-staple sectors.

Estee Lauder led the S&P 500 lower, falling nearly 8%, after the cosmetics company posted a loss.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 declined 1%.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com and Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com