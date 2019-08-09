U.S. Stocks Fall at End of Roller-Coaster Week

By Paul J. Davies and Alexander Osipovich

U.S. stocks fell, following European and Chinese markets lower at the end of a tumultuous week riven by trade tensions and the prospect of an emerging currency war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.3% in midmorning trading on Friday. The S&P 500 dropped 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 0.6%.

Global markets have swung wildly this week after moves from China's central bank triggered fears that the trade fight with the U.S. could turn into a currency war.

But what began as a rout on Monday -- with U.S. stocks suffering their worst one-day drop of the year -- turned around as Beijing didn't take as aggressive a stance on weakening the yuan as some investors had feared. By Friday morning, the S&P 500 was down a modest 0.4% for the week, albeit with much volatility throughout.

"The prospect that both governments were going to reach for measures that they hadn't previously used was very disappointing for markets this week," said Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy for Wells Fargo Investment Institute,

The yuan remained stable Friday, but the offshore rate to the dollar was weaker than a previous key level, with the currency trading at 7.08 to the dollar.

In the U.S., shares of Uber Technologies fell nearly 8% after the ride-hailing company reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss after markets close on Thursday.

In the U.K., the British pound touched multiyear lows against the euro and the dollar after official data showed the economy shrank 0.2% in the second quarter. The currency fell as low as EUR1.0762, the lowest since October 2009, and $1.2057, the lowest since early 1985, excluding a minutes-long "flash crash" in October 2016. The yield on 10-year gilts slipped to 0.481%.

More broadly in Europe, the benchmark Stoxx 600 index dropped 0.5%. Though stocks slipped Friday, they have regained ground from earlier this week because of the absence of a further deterioration in U.S.-China tensions, said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group.

"You've had a decent recovery in risk appetite this week. It's still up in the air if this is short term," Mr. Beauchamp said. "With or without Brexit, you've got a weakening eurozone that is circling the drain of recession."

Italian government bonds were sold off heavily, pushing yields sharply higher after Matteo Salvini, the head of the far-right League party, sought to trigger elections.

China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7% after economic data on Friday showed that producer prices have fallen into deflation for the first time in three years, as worries over the trade war with the U.S. sapped demand.

In commodities markets, U.S. crude oil was up 3.6% at $54.42 a barrel. Gold was flat at $1,508.80.

