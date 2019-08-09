Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

U.S. Stocks Fall at End of Roller-Coaster Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 10:34am EDT

By Paul J. Davies and Alexander Osipovich

U.S. stocks fell, following European and Chinese markets lower at the end of a tumultuous week riven by trade tensions and the prospect of an emerging currency war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.3% in midmorning trading on Friday. The S&P 500 dropped 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 0.6%.

Global markets have swung wildly this week after moves from China's central bank triggered fears that the trade fight with the U.S. could turn into a currency war.

But what began as a rout on Monday -- with U.S. stocks suffering their worst one-day drop of the year -- turned around as Beijing didn't take as aggressive a stance on weakening the yuan as some investors had feared. By Friday morning, the S&P 500 was down a modest 0.4% for the week, albeit with much volatility throughout.

"The prospect that both governments were going to reach for measures that they hadn't previously used was very disappointing for markets this week," said Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy for Wells Fargo Investment Institute,

The yuan remained stable Friday, but the offshore rate to the dollar was weaker than a previous key level, with the currency trading at 7.08 to the dollar.

In the U.S., shares of Uber Technologies fell nearly 8% after the ride-hailing company reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss after markets close on Thursday.

In the U.K., the British pound touched multiyear lows against the euro and the dollar after official data showed the economy shrank 0.2% in the second quarter. The currency fell as low as EUR1.0762, the lowest since October 2009, and $1.2057, the lowest since early 1985, excluding a minutes-long "flash crash" in October 2016. The yield on 10-year gilts slipped to 0.481%.

More broadly in Europe, the benchmark Stoxx 600 index dropped 0.5%. Though stocks slipped Friday, they have regained ground from earlier this week because of the absence of a further deterioration in U.S.-China tensions, said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group.

"You've had a decent recovery in risk appetite this week. It's still up in the air if this is short term," Mr. Beauchamp said. "With or without Brexit, you've got a weakening eurozone that is circling the drain of recession."

Italian government bonds were sold off heavily, pushing yields sharply higher after Matteo Salvini, the head of the far-right League party, sought to trigger elections.

China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7% after economic data on Friday showed that producer prices have fallen into deflation for the first time in three years, as worries over the trade war with the U.S. sapped demand.

In commodities markets, U.S. crude oil was up 3.6% at $54.42 a barrel. Gold was flat at $1,508.80.

--Caitlin Ostroff and Anna Isaac contributed to this article.

Write to Paul J. Davies at paul.davies@wsj.com and Alexander Osipovich at alexander.osipovich@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.93% 2794.55 End-of-day quote.11.88%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.86% 26154.31 Delayed Quote.13.08%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.68% 0.9276 Delayed Quote.2.63%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS -0.53% 561.8 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.37% 58.5 Delayed Quote.10.90%
NASDAQ 100 -1.32% 7624.172106 Delayed Quote.18.82%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.25% 7939.305837 Delayed Quote.18.05%
S&P 500 -0.98% 2910.02 Delayed Quote.15.04%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.85% 371.46 Delayed Quote.8.90%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.72% 797.33 Delayed Quote.11.37%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC -9.04% 39.75 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.10% 7.0878 Delayed Quote.3.11%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.24% 7.06 Delayed Quote.2.14%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -0.30% 46.05 Delayed Quote.0.69%
WTI 2.57% 54.05 Delayed Quote.19.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:34aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall at End of Roller-Coaster Week
DJ
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Surge of inflows into Consumer Staples Large Cap Stocks
TI
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Massive outflows from Financial Stocks ETFs
TI
10:11aTSX flat as material losses offset by energy gains
RE
09:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower
DJ
09:51aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Drifts Lower At Open As Tech Sector Weighs On Stock Market
DJ
09:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drift Lower, Pound Hits Multiyear Low
DJ
08:21aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drift Lower, Pound Hits Multiyear Low
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07:46aLONDON MARKETS: British Stocks Spared Heavy Losses By Plunging Pound As U.K. Economy Shrinks
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Shares Jump on Report of Potential $8 Billion Roundup Settlement -- Update
3LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
4MITSUI & CO LTD : Beyond Meat shelves plans for Japan push, Mitsui says
5VIACOM : Viacom, CBS Boost Revenue As They Pursue Merger Pact -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group